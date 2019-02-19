Penn State has offered 42 uncommitted prospects that made the latest Rivals100 for the Class of 2020. Of that group, 27 are among the Top 50 and 17 landed within the Top 25.

Of course, some of those players are more interested than the rest. That list is headlined by DE Bryan Bresee, who moved down one spot to No. 6, and WR Julian Fleming, who moved up three spots to No. 12 overall. Fleming is now the No. 1 wide receiver in the nation, surpassing another Nittany Lion target at the position, Rakim Jarrett, who sits at No. 15.

Three other notable recruits within the Top 20 are tight end's Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington, as well as LB Mekhail Sherman. Gilbert, No. 7 overall, visited for the Ohio State game this past fall while Sherman, No. 18, has been on campus four times dating back to June 2017. Washington, No. 17, visited Penn State earlier this month, Feb. 1.

The rest of the Top 50 is highlighted by two running backs: MarShawn Lloyd and Jalen Berger. Lloyd, who moved down five spots to No. 24 overall, has taken three visits to Penn State, while Berger, who remained at No. 36, has taken four visits to University Park. With that said, Berger hasn't returned since last April, while Lloyd was last on campus in June. Ja'Juan Seider and the rest of the staff are pushing to get both on campus before the end of April.

LB Antoine Sampah, who moved down 11 spots to No. 21, Saf. Jordan Toles, down two spots to No. 44, and DE Darrion Henry, down two spots to No. 45, are three other notable players inside the Top 50.

The second half of the list features RB Chris Tyree, No. 60, and OL Aaryn Parks, No. 84. Tyree has already taken five visits to Penn State, while Parks has been on campus three times. Parks recently hinted at making a commitment, but it now looks like he'll slowdown his recruitment and visit a few other schools. With that said, Penn State should still be considered the favorite with the National Christian Academy prospect. .

A few other notables include DE Demon Clowney, No. 58, CB Luke Hill, No. 76, LB Kalel Mullings, No. 87, and WR Marc Britt, No. 93.

