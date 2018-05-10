By now, Nittany Lion fans are well-acquainted with five-star wide receiver Justin Shorter and four-star wideout Daniel George, but it was the staff’s final addition, four-star prospect and Nazareth, Pa., native Jahan Dotson, who took this group from great to elite.

A member of the Rivals250, Dotson started as a freshman at Nazareth Area, but it was his sophomore season, in which he totaled just shy of 1,200 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns, that put him on the map. The following spring, he gave college coaches another reason to pay attention, winning two gold medals in the 4x100-meter relay and the long jump at the PIAA Class AAA Track and Field Championships. By the time he put in that performance, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State were just a handful of the two dozen schools that ultimately offered.

Dotson’s relationship with the Lions had already taken off at that point, as he had attended his first Penn State junior day in February. During that visit, it didn’t take long for him to connect with coach James Franklin and his assistants.

“It started when I was still a sophomore,” Dotson said. “I visited for their junior day and I hit it off with all of their coaches, including Coach Franklin and Coach [Josh] Gattis. I liked all of them. You could tell right from the start that they were fun, but also great coaches who had a plan.”

Dotson went on to visit Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State in the summer of 2016, but many observers felt at the time that the Lions were the team to beat. He also decided to transfer that same summer, leaving Pennsylvania to attend the Peddie School in New Jersey.

Totaling 20 receptions for 445 yards and three touchdowns in his first three games, Dotson could hardly have gotten off to a better start at Peddie. In October, he moved to quarterback due to a teammate’s injury, but his time as a signal-caller didn’t last long, as Dotson suffered his own season-ending injury in the fifth game.