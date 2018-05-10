Up Close & Personal: WR Dotson takes long road to Penn State
When Penn State fans look back on the Class of 2018 four years from now, it’s a safe bet that they’ll be happy with the crop of wide receivers that signed this past December.
By now, Nittany Lion fans are well-acquainted with five-star wide receiver Justin Shorter and four-star wideout Daniel George, but it was the staff’s final addition, four-star prospect and Nazareth, Pa., native Jahan Dotson, who took this group from great to elite.
A member of the Rivals250, Dotson started as a freshman at Nazareth Area, but it was his sophomore season, in which he totaled just shy of 1,200 yards receiving and 16 touchdowns, that put him on the map. The following spring, he gave college coaches another reason to pay attention, winning two gold medals in the 4x100-meter relay and the long jump at the PIAA Class AAA Track and Field Championships. By the time he put in that performance, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State were just a handful of the two dozen schools that ultimately offered.
Dotson’s relationship with the Lions had already taken off at that point, as he had attended his first Penn State junior day in February. During that visit, it didn’t take long for him to connect with coach James Franklin and his assistants.
“It started when I was still a sophomore,” Dotson said. “I visited for their junior day and I hit it off with all of their coaches, including Coach Franklin and Coach [Josh] Gattis. I liked all of them. You could tell right from the start that they were fun, but also great coaches who had a plan.”
Dotson went on to visit Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State in the summer of 2016, but many observers felt at the time that the Lions were the team to beat. He also decided to transfer that same summer, leaving Pennsylvania to attend the Peddie School in New Jersey.
Totaling 20 receptions for 445 yards and three touchdowns in his first three games, Dotson could hardly have gotten off to a better start at Peddie. In October, he moved to quarterback due to a teammate’s injury, but his time as a signal-caller didn’t last long, as Dotson suffered his own season-ending injury in the fifth game.
He was back playing basketball by January, leading his teammates to a league championship. However, he was also beginning to miss his friends and family back in Nazareth. By the end of the school year, Dotson was ready to head home.
“I wanted to be with my family one more year before I went to college,” he said. “I missed my friends and everybody at Nazareth, so I felt like it was good to go back and ride out my senior year with the friends I’ve had my whole life.”
Dotson kept in contact with the Nittany Lions throughout his high school career, but he ran into an issue in July 2017, as both George and wide receiver Shaquon Anderson-Butts joined the 2018 class while attending the Lasch Bash barbecue. The class was filling up quickly, and with Shorter also committed, there wasn’t much room to add another receiver.
Last September, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound Dotson took an official visit to UCLA and fell in love with the Westwood campus. He committed before he flew home, but his college plans went awry when the Bruins fired coach Jim Mora in November. By then, it was also clear to Franklin and his assistants that Anderson-Butts would likely have to attend a prep school, giving Dotson a second chance at joining the school that most people thought had been his favorite all along. He didn’t waste the opportunity, signing with Penn State on Dec. 20.
His coach at Nazareth, Tom Falzone, said Penn State is getting a high-achiever in Dotson, both on and off the field.
“This kid has been a role model in our community from day one,” Falzone said. “The kids in our community love him, and he always makes time for them at youth camps and after football games. He’s always the one that every little kid wants to shake hands with after the game when he’s coming off the field. He fits in perfectly with what Coach Franklin has been doing and preaching at Penn State.
“I coach Nazareth, but I teach at Whitehall, where Saquon [Barkley] is from. Jahan has had that same kind of impact on the Lehigh Valley. He’s grabbed a ton of attention on the field and he’s been a class act off the field, just like Saquon.”