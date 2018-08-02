Cross the white line onto the gridiron, however, and acceleration is everything to the young wideout, who said an ability to separate himself from defensive backs is among the most important assets that he’ll bring to Penn State’s receiver corps.

George is a relaxed, laid-back character whose favorite pastime is roaming the golf course with his stepfather. He’s in no rush to merge into the fast lane.

“I might not be like a 4.4 guy,” he said, “but when I get to top speed I don’t think anybody’s catching me.”



George spent much of his high school career just as he described it – not getting caught. The Fort Washington, Md., native accumulated 888 yards through the air and brought down 11 touchdown catches as a senior, leading Oxon Hill High to the Class AAA state semifinals.

College coaches took notice. George earned 24 offers, including 20 from Power Five schools. A four-star recruit, he passed up offers from Maryland, Virginia and Virginia Tech, instead pledging his commitment to coach James Franklin in July 2017.

Once George got the offer, he said, there wasn’t much of a choice to be made.

“I would just say Penn State as a whole is just way better than every other school,” he said. “But with me being from Maryland, watching Penn State and Maryland playing each other all the time, getting to see how Penn State handles that... Once I got the offer, everything about it caught my eye.”

George didn’t have any second thoughts, even after the departure of wide receivers coach Josh Gattis, who left for Alabama, and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, who became the head coach at Mississippi State. George began building a relationship with David Corley after he was named Gattis’s replacement in January, an important part of George’s choice to keep his focus trained on the Lions.

“Definitely Coach Gattis leaving was a big hit, but Coach Corley coming in, me getting to meet him, talk with him and getting to jell with him really quickly as fast as I did, it was definitely great,” George said. “It kept my confidence up. I know that I’ll still be in great hands, still be able to get better as a player. And then playing under Coach Franklin, one of coaching greats, it’s a great opportunity for me. I’m excited.”