Will Levis is a numbers guy. In the classroom, math is his subject. The most difficult courses on his schedule for his senior year at Xavier High School in Middletown, Conn., were AP calculus and AP statistics. He passed both easily, grading out high enough to bypass the final exams and get a head start on his college career at Penn State. He’s thinking about majoring in finance, but he was undecided when he enrolled earlier this month. Numbers, after all, are what helped him secure a scholarship in the first place. As Levis recalled, “My process started kind of late.”

QB Will Levis enrolled at Penn State earlier this month.

Awarded three stars by Rivals.com and rated the 30th-best quarterback in the Class of 2018, Levis didn’t start collecting offers until this time last summer. His junior season film was good – he threw for nearly 2,000 yards, 19 touchdowns and only five interceptions – but colleges wanted to see more. Spots were beginning to fill up at colleges across the country, so Levis hit the road, choosing destinations that might have an available scholarship for him. He camped at Florida State, Iowa, North Carolina, Syracuse and Connecticut and earned offers at each stop. His final workout came at Penn State, and Levis slung the football all over Holuba Hall.

By the time he left that weekend, he was a Nittany Lion, and what helped him most were the numbers he put up in testing. Specifically, it was his 4.69-second run in the 40-yard dash that assured head coach James Franklin that he had found his next QB recruit, someone with the mental makeup, throwing ability and the athleticism to take off and run once in a while. Hoping to build the prospect’s speed a little more, Franklin encouraged Levis to go out for track this spring before heading off to college. “He wants to see me in those 4.5 numbers, which is definitely obtainable for me,” Levis said. “That’s why I did track. Coach Franklin was always telling me that his main focus for me this off-season is just to try to get [faster].” Whatever it takes to improve his numbers, Levis said he is going to do it. And he is already making progress. Every time he ran the 100-meter dash in a meet, he lowered his mark. His finale was his personal best, as he finished in 11.28 seconds. At the time, he weighed more than 225 pounds and stood 6-foot-3.