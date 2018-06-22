Like the majority of players who find themselves in possession of a Penn State offer letter, incoming freshman Charlie Katshir is supremely athletic. And he has the measurables to prove it. Katshir is one of several Penn State recruits who spent his spring on the track. He achieved a personal best in the 100-meter race this year, finishing in 11 seconds flat. It’s easy to imagine that type of speed translating into a role as a wide receiver or defensive back on the gridiron, and that was exactly the case at Cumberland Valley High School. Katshir accumulated 715 receiving yards during his senior season, while also lining up in a number of spots defensively, mainly at safety.

Katshir played multiple positions during his high school career.

“I would say I’m athletic, kind of like a ball hawk,” Katshir said. “I follow the ball wherever it goes, just reading the quarterback and reading plays well.” Although Katshir uses the vernacular most fans associate with elite defensive backs, Penn State has different plans for his athleticism. Katshir was recruited as an outside linebacker, primarily because of his body type. At 6-foot-3, and now pushing 225 pounds, he weighs almost 20 pounds more than the heaviest defensive back on Penn State’s roster, Amani Oruwariye, and is 2 inches taller. “They told me that they see me filling out my body, just the way my body will fill out, getting a lot bigger. They don’t really have safeties that size,” Katshir said. “They said they see me as an outside linebacker, a hybrid type.” Katshir certainly has a hybrid skill set. Combine his speed and athleticism with the intelligence and anticipatory abilities that come with playing safety, and Katshir already has a number of traits most outside linebackers don’t – even before he steps foot on campus. Following his season, he put in the work to transform his body to fit the role Penn State wants him to fill. Katshir is lifting and eating “constantly,” he said. During the spring, he did all that while keeping up with his obligations to the track team. But he isn’t forgetting his roots at safety. “I think it helps my instincts,” he said, “just kind of reading the play, reading the quarterback and just going after it.” Based on James Franklin’s comments during his signing day teleconference with the media, Katshir’s instincts may help him compete for playing time when he arrives, despite the fact that he will be learning a new position. “We’ve got some real needs [at linebacker]. So a combination of a Katshir, [Micah] Parsons, [Jesse] Luketa and [Nick] Tarburton really helps us there, guys who have a chance to come in and compete,” Franklin said.