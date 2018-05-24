Jake Pinegar doesn’t want to be constrained by the presumed limitations of his position, and James Franklin doesn’t want that, either. Franklin’s mission to pursue to nation’s best high school athletes has spilled over into the specialist positions. Pinegar’s commitment is an illustration of that mindset. A kicker, Pinegar earned an All-State recognition as a defensive back during his junior season. He also owns school records in track and field and has garnered accolades on the soccer field as well. In other words, Pinegar is not a typical kicker. As he prepares for his arrival at Penn State in the summer, he’s training far more than just his leg.

Pinegar also earned all-state honors as a defensive back in high school.

“I’m still trying to be as strong as I can and be the best athlete that I can, and do all the other stuff that I do like running and footwork, because I believe that makes me the best kicker when I’m the most agile and quick,” Pinegar said. “So I’m trying to take all aspects of it [and] take my game to the best [level] it can be before I head up.” Pinegar, who is expected to compete for the starting place-kicker position this summer, adds another versatile presence for the Nittany Lions on special teams. He says his mold is similar to that of Penn State punter Blake Gillikin's, whose athleticism has benefited the Nittany Lions on more than one occasion in his two-year career. “I’d like to think that I’m like that,” Pinegar said, “a specialist but also [someone with] a little bit of athleticism who can help when certain situations come up.” The Ankeny, Iowa, native also has a cannon for a leg. A popular video posted in October showed Pinegar drilling a kick from 75 yards out, and he said he feels comfortable attempting kicks from about 60 yards during game action. Rated as a two-star recruit by Rivals with a second Power Five offer from Indiana, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Pinegar connected on nine of the 13 field goals he attempted during his senior season at Ankeny Centennial High School. Two of those makes came from 50 yards out, and Pinegar said his range was put to the test often throughout the season. “I think the season went OK,” he said. “Some field goals I wish I could take back because there were just small things or little twitches that I could work on. I thought it went well overall. I tried a lot of deep field goals this year, a lot of ones where they were probably 60, 65 yards. I was pretty consistent on the ones closer than that.”