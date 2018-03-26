During the previous four years, mostly on weekday mornings, Justin and his father, J.D., would head downstairs to their basement to start the grind. Often wearing his helmet and football gloves, Justin would sit on a large inflatable ball with his dad standing about 7 feet away. As Justin worked to maintain a core balance, J.D. would fire a series of short-range throws at him – some to his left, others to his right, out in front, high, low and everywhere in between. The total number of reps ranged between 100 and 150 daily, and each session finished with a series of no-look over-the-shoulder passes.

“I’ll say, ‘Go!’ and he has to shoot his hands out and not really see the ball until it’s coming over his shoulder,” J.D. said. “What’s funny is the one catch he had in the [NJSIAA Central Group 5] championship game, where the ball was over his head and he reached from the left, that’s exactly what we do every single morning. When he made that catch, I was pretty happy. It was something we worked on every single day. When you put the time in to practice, it usually works out.”

The catch proved to be the difference in South Brunswick’s 18-14 victory over Manalapan, and it was well documented in the local newspapers.

“There was a picture of it, and it was literally the same [catch] that we practice every single day in the basement,” Justin said.

Those practice sessions may have yielded a decisive play in the state final, but the investment of time and effort had been returning dividends all along, with each year of his high school career more profitable than the one before.

Shorter started as a skinny freshman. He grabbed scouts’ attention as a developing sophomore, and after committing to Penn State over dozens of other offers as a junior, his play became nearly flawless when he towered over opponents as a senior. He dropped only one pass and finished with 36 catches for 582 yards and seven touchdowns in a run-oriented offense.

“Honestly, I think my best season was probably [2017],” Shorter said. “I was confident walking out there knowing that I worked hard all of summer from my junior year, and I knew I was just ready to go. The first game I went out there, I scored three touchdowns, so I thought that was pretty cool to see that hard work starting to pay off.”

It’s how Shorter’s parents had guided him for the previous 18 years, after all. J.D. is an assistant principal, and his wife, Paula, is a business and human relations consultant for a Manhattan-based company. The Shorters strived to instill a strong work ethic in Justin and his older brother J.T.

“One thing we’ve ingrained into our children is that life isn’t easy,” Paula said. “Anything you get isn’t going to come without a lot of effort.”



