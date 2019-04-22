Up Close & Personal: Cain ready to make an impact in 2019
Penn State has put itself in position to have one of the most talented running back rooms in the country for the foreseeable future, but four-star freshman Noah Cain isn’t afraid of it getting too crowded.
In fact, playing alongside other talented running backs isn’t anything new for Cain, who after his sophomore year transferred from Denton Guyer High School in Texas to IMG Academy, where he spent the next two years splitting time with Alabama commit Trey Sanders. Cain’s father, Terence, said his son views Penn State’s strength in the backfield as another opportunity to get better.
“Iron sharpens iron,” Terence Cain said. “Just like it was at IMG, Penn State has a solid running back room. You want that. … If we were just worried about keeping a No.1 ranking or getting the bulk of the carries, we could have stayed at Denton Guyer for that. But that’s not what we were concerned about. At the end of the day, if you’re not getting better, you’re not improving, [a ranking] means nothing.”
Cain rushed for 985 yards and 13 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Ascenders en route to a pair of MaxPreps second-team All-America selections. He was also named the team’s co-offensive MVP as a senior.
It was also at IMG where the Cains developed a relationship with Ja’Juan Seider, who spent a year as the running backs coach at the University of Florida before taking the same position with Penn State in 2018. Seider’s arrival not only helped the Nittany Lions on the field, but also in recruiting, as his strong roots in the Southeast have exposed Penn State to a previously untapped pool of high-caliber players.
Cain is one of the first players to illustrate Seider’s impact. In past years, the Lions may not have had a real shot to sign a highly sought-after running back with roots in Texas and Florida. But Seider and Cain had already established a connection when the veteran assistant coach joined James Franklin’s staff, and one of the first things he did was encourage Cain to take a look at his new place of work.
“If it wasn’t for Coach Seider, who knows?” Terence Cain said. “He made sure to reiterate,‘Hey, you guys want to make sure you come visit Happy Valley. You want to come and see it.’ And I’ll tell you what, we’re glad we did.”
Cain added that the rest of Penn State’s coaching staff, especially the strength and conditioning coaches, left the family with no reservations that Happy Valley was a perfect for the highly touted running back. Penn State’s tradition of running the ball didn’t hurt, either.
“For his style of running, it’s a good system fit. Penn State is a run-first program. Penn State is going to pound the ball,” Terence Cain said. “Penn State has a great history of producing high-caliber running backs, for a long time.”
In January, Cain joined 10 other first year Nittany Lions as early enrollees. With the departure of Miles Sanders to the NFL Draft, Penn State does not have an abundance of experienced players in its running back room, and there’s reason to believe fans will see some shuffling in the backfield come fall. Ricky Slade appears to be the heir apparent to Sanders as the feature back, but Cain proved this spring that he has the ability to see the field as a true freshman.
Cain’s father sees him fitting in well in his new surroundings, even though the transition has meant trading the palm trees and gulf breezes at IMG for the frigid temperatures of a central Pennsylvania winter. “With Noah being at IMG, he’s been away from home, so it’s not like it was something that was going to be hard for him to become accustomed to,” Terence Cain said. “A lot of times, if you want to do unique things, if you have to leave, you have to leave.
Back in high school, one of Cain’s best attributes was his strength and willingness to look for contact, so the 5-foot-10, 209-pounder could bring a running style that no other Penn State running back can provide.
He also showed potential as a pass catcher, finishing his senior season with 230 receiving yards. Regardless of what role Cain is able to carve out for himself early on, his father is sure Noah will continue to progress at Penn State.
“In anything you do, constantly improving your craft in all areas [is important],” Terence Cain said.
“You can always look at something and critique it. There’s always something you critique when you watch film. You stay a student, you stay watching film, you continue to get stronger, none of that stuff ever stops. None of the basic fundamentals ever stop. You continue to improve. When you think your game has reached its peak, it’s time to hang your cleats up.”