Penn State has put itself in position to have one of the most talented running back rooms in the country for the foreseeable future, but four-star freshman Noah Cain isn’t afraid of it getting too crowded. In fact, playing alongside other talented running backs isn’t anything new for Cain, who after his sophomore year transferred from Denton Guyer High School in Texas to IMG Academy, where he spent the next two years splitting time with Alabama commit Trey Sanders. Cain’s father, Terence, said his son views Penn State’s strength in the backfield as another opportunity to get better.

“Iron sharpens iron,” Terence Cain said. “Just like it was at IMG, Penn State has a solid running back room. You want that. … If we were just worried about keeping a No.1 ranking or getting the bulk of the carries, we could have stayed at Denton Guyer for that. But that’s not what we were concerned about. At the end of the day, if you’re not getting better, you’re not improving, [a ranking] means nothing.”

Cain rushed for 985 yards and 13 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Ascenders en route to a pair of MaxPreps second-team All-America selections. He was also named the team’s co-offensive MVP as a senior.

It was also at IMG where the Cains developed a relationship with Ja’Juan Seider, who spent a year as the running backs coach at the University of Florida before taking the same position with Penn State in 2018. Seider’s arrival not only helped the Nittany Lions on the field, but also in recruiting, as his strong roots in the Southeast have exposed Penn State to a previously untapped pool of high-caliber players.

Cain is one of the first players to illustrate Seider’s impact. In past years, the Lions may not have had a real shot to sign a highly sought-after running back with roots in Texas and Florida. But Seider and Cain had already established a connection when the veteran assistant coach joined James Franklin’s staff, and one of the first things he did was encourage Cain to take a look at his new place of work.

“If it wasn’t for Coach Seider, who knows?” Terence Cain said. “He made sure to reiterate,‘Hey, you guys want to make sure you come visit Happy Valley. You want to come and see it.’ And I’ll tell you what, we’re glad we did.”