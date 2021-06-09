Up-and-coming 2024 OL Peter Jones talks Penn State camp experience
Peter Jones, a fast-rising name along the offensive line in the Class of 2024, was among several prospects to camp with Penn State last weekend.
This was Jones' first collegiate camping experience, he said, and he was happy with how it went.
"Obviously, going to Beaver Stadium is special," he said. "That's first off. It was nice. It was a great experience. Penn State's strength coach [Dwight Galt], was great. When we were doing our workouts, he was amazing, just his energy."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news