Peter Jones, a fast-rising name along the offensive line in the Class of 2024, was among several prospects to camp with Penn State last weekend.

This was Jones' first collegiate camping experience, he said, and he was happy with how it went.

"Obviously, going to Beaver Stadium is special," he said. "That's first off. It was nice. It was a great experience. Penn State's strength coach [Dwight Galt], was great. When we were doing our workouts, he was amazing, just his energy."