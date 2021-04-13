"I felt like I made plays that I worked on and prepared for all offseason and during practices," he said Tuesday. "I didn't necessarily surprise myself, I was just glad to be able to help my team as much as I could last year."

No. He'd prepared too well to be surprised by the success that preparation provided him.

But did Washington surprise himself with what he accomplished?

Washington, alongside Jahan Dotson , brought stability to a Penn State group of wideouts that carried major question marks heading into the 2020 campaign, finishing his first season in State College with 489 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

An intriguing true freshman turned crucial contributor, Parker Washington was the surprise package of the 2020 Penn State season for many observers.

Washington is one of several Nittany Lions participating in his first spring practice, as he looks to take another step forward this season.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said earlier this spring that he wasn't able to meet Washington until fall camp last year because of the COVID-19 protocols, and the first time he threw to Washington was two weeks before the Nittany Lions took the field against Indiana for their season opener.

"It makes you appreciate this time now even more," Clifford said. "It makes you appreciate getting with them in the summer. I think guys really realize that now, including myself."

The sense of urgency to make efficient use of the time on the practice is strong and widespread among the Nittany Lions, Clifford said.

Washington and the rest of the wideouts have funneled that energy into developing chemistry amongst themselves and with their quarterback.

"It's exciting to see that we're still actually learning from each other and learning new things each and every day," Washington said. "Getting this time in spring ball is really helping us because we didn't necessarily get that chemistry last year. You can definitely see it in the whole receiving room, everybody's just connecting now, so it's looking really good and I'm excited for it."

Washington has also spent this spring learning his second offense in two seasons wearing a blue and white uniform, after Mike Yurcich was brought in to replace Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator over the offseason.

Washington has met that process with more excitement than burden. The terminology in Yurcich's offense has taken some getting used to, he explained, but he's filled with enthusiasm toward the scheme the Nittany Lions will put on display in the fall.

"I'm excited for this offense," he said. "Coach Yurcich does a lot of great things in practice. He brings the juice, the energy. It will definitely be great to see what we do this year."

Washington said he considers one of his biggest strengths on the field to be his ability to make difficult catches in traffic. He spends plenty of time practicing those situations on the JUGS machine before practice and before games, and those reps paid off for him last season.

He converted on 36 of his 58 targets a year ago, including 15 of the 22 passes sent his direction in the final four games of the season — all Penn State wins.

Now, Washington's goal is to become more immersed in football's mental side as he looks to take the next step from a fantastic debut season.

Wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield tells Washington that he's at a 100-level football IQ, and the Nittany Lions need him at the 200 level.

"Really just getting comfortable with seeing the defenses, identifying what they're doing," he said. "Just being a young player, that comes over time, so I feel like I'm doing pretty good with that right now."



