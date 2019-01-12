The Nittany Lions left the ice Saturday with their worst loss of the season, falling 6-4 to a Michigan State team that was ranked No. 37 in the Pairwise rankings before the game.

Penn State’s effort, in Gadowsky’s view, simply was not good enough. They were not prepared. Their start was poor.

Guy Gadowsky sat down for his postgame news conference with a message, one probably directed at his team as much as it was the media members he was addressing.









“I think that was the worst mentality that we came out with," Gadowsky said, unprompted. "Obviously, that's my responsibility to make sure that we're ready to play at the drop of the puck. Clearly we weren't. And clearly Michigan State was. Regardless of what happened after the first period, that set the tone."

Penn State controlled the flow of play for the majority of the game, outshooting Michigan State 44-37 and attempting 81 shots to the Spartans’ 52. But turnovers, a few soft goals and an opportunistic Spartans group made sure that didn’t matter.

A pair of spurts from Michigan State made the difference on the scoreboard.

Near the end of the first period with the game tied at one, the Spartans scored twice with under a minute remaining on the clock.

Penn State seemed primed to head into the locker room tied despite one of its worst periods of the season. But, as Gadowsky put it, the Nittany Lions earned no favor from the ‘hockey gods’ with their poor effort and lack of preparation, and so they exited the first period trailing 3-1.

“The comment was made that, 'If we did get away with that period [tied] then we probably wouldn't learn our lesson,’” Gadowsky said. “It sounded a lot better if we had come back and one the game...I thought we got our doors blown off in the first period.”

The Nittany Lions seemed to have righted themselves in the second period, using two goals from Chase Berger to pull even. But another Michigan State scoring flurry — two goals in the third period’s seven minutes — put the visitors up 5-3, and Penn State couldn’t answer.

Nate Sucese and Alec Marsh scored the other pair of Penn State goals.

The Spartans are the worst team in the Big Ten by a wide margin and the Nittany Lions snuck by them last night without a complete effort. Gadowsky said he hopes that wasn’t the reason for the lack of focus.

Penn State had avoided a bad loss up until this point in the season. The loss dropped the Nittany Lions from 8th to 16th in the Pairwise rankings at the time of publication.

So if the Nittany Lions weren’t looking past Michigan State, what caused their mediocre effort?

Gadowsky isn’t sure, but he said he knows it isn’t easy to play Penn State’s high-effort style on a nightly basis.

“Where we showed rust is it's tough to come into play the way we have to play," Gadowsky said. "Our identity, I think it's fun. I think it's a great way to play. I think it wins. But it's hard to do, and you need everybody dialed in right from the start to do it. We weren't.

"Honestly, I thought that we wanted it easy."




