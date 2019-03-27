There was no coach speak or public posturing from Guy Gadowsky when he met the media Wednesday to wrap up Penn State hockey's 2018-19 season.





"At this point I don’t have any information that anybody will be leaving which is great. Hopefully it’ll stay that way," Gadowsky said.

There are a few Nittany Lions who could conceivably find themselves with pro teams should they chose to go that route.

Evan Barratt, a Blackhawks prospect, could choose to leave if they come calling. Alex Limoges is the nation's leading scorer and no doubt would be an intriguing prospect as an undrafted free agent.

Peyton Jones received offers from pro teams last offseason. It's also conceivable that drafted players like Nikita Pavlychev and Cole Hults could leave if the right situation arises, though Jon Rosen of Fox Sports Southwest reported it's unlikely Hults joins the Los Angeles Kings, who own his rights.

But Gadowsky sensed a feeling of obligation in the dressing room at the end of the season.

"I do think that the way I feel is how the team feels too," he said, "that we have some unfinished business here and I do get the sense that — and I’m sure guys have opportunities, but I hope this is how they feel and this is the sense they do feel that we can do something special and that we have unfinished business, so maybe that adds to the feeling that we’ll have guys stay.”



It's unclear how that will affect Penn State's incoming recruiting class, which at present contains 12 players, according to EliteProspects.com.

The Nittany Lions graduated six seniors, so, with the outflow of players appearing like it may be smaller than anticipated, Gadowsky will likely find himself having some uncomfortable conversations.

"I think a lot of them are aware of our situation," Gadowksy said. "I think that's where where it's really important that you get the right fit for Penn State University. So first and foremost, you get student athletes who love this university and want to be at this university."