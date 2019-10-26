“I was just happy,” Freiermuth said. “I kind of bowled people over and got physical. I was just happy I was able to do that.”

The trio of touchdowns tied Freiermuth — a sophomore — with Mike Gesicki for the most touchdowns by a tight end in Penn State history at 15. That second one, though, was Freiermuth’s favorite of the bunch, partly because it wasn’t easy.

The Nittany Lions tight end leveraged every bit of that strength he so proudly showed as he fought through three Michigan State defenders to reach the end zone in the first quarter, scoring the second touchdown on what would be a three-score day for Freiermuth in a 28-7 Penn State win.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- With a plentiful serving of swagger, Pat Freiermuth sauntered down the Penn State sideline, both his arms hanging flexed in front of him with his fists clenched in celebration.

Freiermuth said he hesitated to use that physicality as a freshman last season because he simply wasn’t confident enough.

Now, it’s one of the best tools Freiermuth has in his belt.

Like its young tight end, the Penn State offense as a whole is still changing, still discovering what it can and cannot do.

The Nittany Lions are talented and effective, but a little bit inconsistent, as they showed in the second half against the Spartans.

After starting with 21 points in the game’s first 17 minutes, Penn State once again found its offense in a lull.

It accumulated just 93 total yards in the second half. First-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford made a play that he called the worst play he’s had since peewee football, simply heaving a prayer across the field and up for grabs that landed in the arms of Michigan State defensive back David Dowell.

“Just thinking about it makes me really angry,” Clifford said postgame.

From Clifford and from others, there was more than a little bit of thinly veiled displeasure as Penn State met with the media after the win.

KJ Hamler redirected a question that suggested he had played well, accumulating 57 yards and a touchdown, instead pointing to drops.

Clifford cited the need for improvement from the offense as a whole, too, while also describing how he must play better in the second half, when he went 6-for-15, after an excellent 12-for-17 showing in the first 30 minutes.

This was a Penn State offensive group caught up between appreciating the win amid the elements and constructive self criticism — undecided if it should focus on emerging unscathed from a three-game stretch against Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State or instead highlight the need to get better.

“It’s hard to win week after week consistently in this conference, and especially this side of the conference,” James Franklin said. “Every week you turn on a TV and there’s teams that are supposed to win that don’t.”

Penn State isn’t one of those teams. Though it is a squad — especially on offense — that feels it’s better than what it showed on Saturday in the rain at Spartan Stadium.

Like what Freiermuth found between himself and the goal line late in the first quarter, there are obstacles this Penn State offense feels it hasn’t yet overcome. That it hasn’t yet cost the Nittany Lions a win is cause for celebration, perhaps even optimism as the group looks to add cohesiveness with experience.

With bigger tests like Minnesota and Ohio State coming after the bye week, Clifford senses an opportunity to gain some ground given the way the Nittany Lions handled their first bye.

“The growth that we made from [game] 3 to [game] 4 was huge,” he said. “We made tremendous strides, got to really get in the film room and break down some film without having to prepare for an opponent.

“We’ve got a lot of work this bye week to get to where we want to really be.”



