Justin Fields, Ohio State’s likely Heisman-finalist quarterback, is not simply an elite quarterback by reputation. Making the extraordinary routine in his ability to extend plays, Fields’ elusiveness is a strength that represents an incredible, undeniable challenge for the Nittany Lions this weekend.

Finishing a 28-17 win for the Buckeyes last Nov. 23 with 188 yards passing and two touchdowns, completing 16 of 22 pass attempts, Fields picked up another 103 yards on 18 carries when excluding his three sacks for 28 yards in losses on the afternoon. But, as the Nittany Lions were witness to, so much of Fields’ successes that the afternoon had everything to do with escaping lost-cause circumstances and turning them into positives.

Backbreakers in many respects, Fields’ playmaking was the only element preventing otherwise sound defensive strategy and execution from being effective, as BWI’s Thomas Frank Carr explained in-depth following last year’s contest.

Now, with Scott taking on the assistant coaching role vacated by Sean Spencer this offseason, many of the same elements being utilized to limit the Buckeyes’ offense will again be employed.

“I think Justin is an elite quarterback. He's extremely athletic and, I'll tell you what, he can really spin the football, too. He's got a strong arm. That ball gets out of his hand very quickly. And then if the first or second read is not there, he has the ability to make you look silly scrambling,” Scott said. “It's gonna be a tremendous challenge. Anytime you get a guy that's got 4.3 speed at quarterback and he's big like he is, not only do you got to do a great job of trying to keep him boxed in but when you get to him, you got to be able to tackle him.

“I’ve seen several clips last week even against Nebraska where they had defenders hanging off of him and they couldn't stop him to get him down. Watching tape of him from last year, it's the same deal. So we got to try to do a great job of keeping him boxed in when his read's not there and do a great job of getting him on the ground when we get to him.”

Following a 36-35 overtime loss at Indiana last Saturday, Scott expects that effort to utilize what is likely to be a deeper rotation along the line than that shown against the Hoosiers. Accumulating just 66 total snaps in the game according to Pro Football Focus, an oddity in today’s game, Scott said he intends to have eight or nine players available in his rotation. Against Indiana, P.J. Mustipher, Jayson Oweh, Shaka Toney, Antonio Shelton, Hakeem Beamon, Adisa Isaac, Shane Simmons, and Fred Hansard saw reps, but the top four amounted to 83 percent of the overall snaps accumulated by the defensive line.

Asked how Penn State can best limit Fields’ ability to move in and out of the pocket at will, extending plays and creating conflict downfield as a result, Scott laid out the realities that will confront the Nittany Lions Saturday night.

“We talk about rush lane and having pocket integrity with our guys. You try to keep him bottled up in the pocket, and the more you can get him off his spot of where he's comfortable to set up and throw the ball, I think the better your chances are as a defense,” Scott said. “So we got to try to do a good job of getting him off his spot, getting him uncomfortable. And then when he does get out, we got to do a great job of corralling the guy and tackling him and getting him down. Obviously, we are going to try to limit that as much as we can.

“But I'll say, he is an elite athlete. So if he does get out, we got to do a great job rallying, continue to play, and get him down on the ground. He will be a handful.”