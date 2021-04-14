Before he’d even played a down for Penn State, Ji'Ayir Brown had made an impression on his teammates and coaches in his first months in the program. Joining the Nittany Lions as a junior after spending two seasons at Lackawanna Community College, the 5-foot-11, 212-pound safety out of Trenton, N.J., arrived with relatively little fanfare. Rated a three-star by Rivals, with offers to only Penn State and Kent State, the journey that delivered Brown to the Nittany Lions had made its mark. “Ji'Ayir is a very mature young man. He is a very appreciative young man,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said ahead of the 2020 season. “He's come in and understood what it takes to be successful here. He's just very appreciative of what Penn State has to offer. He's got a very businesslike, mature approach, and because of that, he's gotten better. Every day. In the weight room, he's gotten better in meetings, he's gotten better understanding the importance and the impact of special teams, he just continues to get better. We're very excited about him.”

Ji'Ayir Brown finished with six tackles in his debut season with the Nittany Lions in 2020.

Through an amended, nine-game 2020 season, winter workouts, and now the program’s spring practice sessions, the early assessments have proven worthy for Brown. Said by Jahan Dotson to have made two “crazy” interceptions in one practice period, and by Jaquan Brisker to be getting “his feet under himself,” Brown is positioning himself to make a run at a starting job in 2021. Competing with veteran Jonathan Sutherland for the spot, Brown told reporters that the unit’s meshing with new position coach Anthony Poindexter has helped allow for an environment in which everyone has taken immediate strides. “Dex has been a tremendous fit for us. He's a guy who actually played the position and he knows the ins and outs of the positions, so he's teaching us a lot,” Brown said. “The guys in this room right now, we're all competing for a job. Everybody in here is learning at a fast pace. They're adjusting to the new coach very well. They're playing at an unbelievable pace. “From the one to the bottom, it's been a great experience to play with Dex and get to learn this defense. Everybody's competing for that job.” And within that competition, Brown has attempted to stand out in his own, understated way. Having taken on the responsibility of learning both the field and boundary safety positions, “Tig” - a nickname bestowed upon him during his childhood, after the Winnie the Pooh character Tigger, due to his proclivity for “jumping around” - also has immersed himself in learning the defense as a whole. Wanting to understand the responsibilities of the defensive line, linebackers, and corners, all to better recognize where he fits into that scheme, the result has been an improved ability to take advantage of opportunities to make plays on the ball when they arrive.