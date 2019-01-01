CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Sheridan Jones Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the week’s progressed, the temperatures continue to rise, and on Day Three, the Under Armour All-Americans were practicing in full pads under a bright sun. It is January 1, but it was in the mid 80s today. Who stood out in the heat? Here is the Stock Report. MORE UNDER ARMOUR: Possible flips | Day one Stock Report | Day two Stock Report | Three-Point Stance



STOCK UP

Sheridan Jones has always been a tall, long, and physical defensive back and his instincts have developed nicely over the years. The Clemson signee did a great job not letting bigger receivers overpower him and was strong defending against jump balls. Jones was very impressive against the smaller, quicker receivers on Tuesday, not biting on double moves but still showing great anticipation and getting an interception during the one-on-one session.

Rivals.com

Maybe the surprise of the week on the offensive line has been Michigan signee Trente Jones. We could make a case that he is the No. 2 offensive lineman on his team this week, and he showed again Tuesday that he could easily project as a tackle on the next level. He went up against Alabama signee King Mwikuta a couple of times on Day Three and it wasn’t even close. Jones has made a name for himself this week.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

What more can be said about Evan Neal? The offensive tackle that signed with Alabama has been as dominant the last couple of days as you can be. He can’t be moved. You just don’t see guys Neal’s size that can move and bend the way he does.

Bo Nix Rivals.com

Bo Nix was just Bo Nix. He has really separated himself from the other quarterbacks after three days of practice. He just has command out there with teammates he has only been working with for three days. He was on time much of Wednesday, he threw some beautiful deep balls and most observers on the sideline were talking about the Auburn signee making an impact on the Plains next fall by the end of the day.

Nathan Pickering Rivals.com

Nathan Pickering is a player who has not been too active in the first couple of practices, but on Day Three, he took more reps and he was one of the most impressive. He looked fresh and he was firing off the ball with violent hands. He had offensive linemen on their heels and the Mississippi State commit was arguably the top defensive lineman today.

Practices at events like this are not places that many running backs or linebackers shine, but Brandon Smith is just different. On the hoof, there are not many that look better than the Penn State signee first off. Then you see him move in space and run the way he does in coverage, and it goes to another level. He was in coverage much of day three, and Smith shined running down field with guys smaller than him.

Rivals.com

Texas signee Kenyatta Watson had a strong day Monday, and he was even better on Tuesday. He was locking receivers up on day three, and an early interception really set the tone for his performance. His length stands out immediately, but he was working his hips and staying in the pocket of receivers Tuesday.

Jameson Williams Rivals.com

Jameson Williams is easily the best route runner in Orlando. Everything the Ohio State signee does is fast. The subtle fakes and the way he changes his speed when he is out in his routes makes covering him almost impossible. Williams will need to add body mass once he gets to Columbus but he will be a game-breaker for the Buckeyes soon enough.

STOCK DOWN

Stanley King is a wide receiver with good size, but he really needs to improve his route running and his speed. He struggled Tuesday on getting any type of separation and giving the quarterbacks any type of window to throw to. He has been a little better earlier this week, but today was an overall struggle for King.