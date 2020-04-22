Remember that spring depth chart that Penn State released last weekend? Well, forget it – at least the part that delineated the supposed pecking order at the three wide receiver spots. As receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield explained Wednesday morning, that document is not a reflection of anything that’s happened to date, nor is it a prediction of anything that’s likely to happen when the Nittany Lions return to the practice field. “I don’t even think it was pencil that it was written in,” Stubblefield said. “It might have been in watercolor ink, something that can possibly disappear.” The spring depth chart featured Jahan Dotson, Daniel George and T.J. Jones as the three starters. Dotson’s selection was an obvious choice given his status as the only proven veteran in the Nittany Lions’ 2020 receiver group, but the rest of it was pure conjecture given how little on-field work the wideouts have had a chance to engage in.

Stubblefield instructed his players to keep competing through the release of last weekend's spring depth chart.

“I told my guys, when that depth chart comes out, it is ever-changing,” Stubblefield said. “I told the guys at the top, do not sit there and beat your chest and be like, hey, I made it. And if you’re a third- or fourth-string guy right now, don’t put your head down and say, dang, I don’t have a chance. Because we didn’t have spring ball, and we have a room full of young guys. Some of it [was aimed at] how we structure who’s at X, who’s at Z, a little bit of that. But it’s going to be ever-changing right now. And I hope every single one of them is motivated to either keep it where it’s at or change it.”

A big part of the uncertainty at wideout has to do with the youth of the group. While Dotson and Cam Sullivan-Brown are all juniors, and George is a redshirt sophomore, the wide receiver room is awash in freshmen. There will be six freshman-eligible scholarship players in camp when Penn State resumes practicing. Four of those players – Jones, John Dunmore, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Jaden Dottin – were set to take part in spring practice before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down. Stubblefield himself is new to Penn State, having been hired in January following Gerad Parker’s decision to leave for West Virginia. But he’s been getting to know his personnel and said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from his freshmen. Jones and Dunmore didn’t get onto the field last year, but the two redshirt freshmen will likely be a big part of whatever comes next for Penn State’s receiver corps. “They’re Florida cats, they like to run, that’s what they’re known for – being out there in the sunny weather, playing football year-round,” Stubblefield said. “You can tell when we have our Zoom meetings, they’re either just getting done getting a workout in or getting ready to get a workout in. They’re still fairly young, and we’re in a new offense, so [it’s a matter of] making sure they’re doing more than just what we’re allowed to do, making sure they’re ready to go with what to do, so that when we get to fall camp, we’re going more into the technique side, more into how to get things done, how do it, not what to do. We want to be past that stage. I’ve been challenging all the guys, but specifically T.J. and J.D., to make sure they come in here prepared to know what to do so that we can work out all the kinks on how to do it.” Lambert-Smith and Dottin are true freshmen who enrolled in Penn State’s spring semester in the hope of accelerating their careers. The spring sports shutdown put a halt to their acclimation process, but Stubblefield said they still got something out of the decision to arrive in January.

