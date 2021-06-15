OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

A trio of four-star prospects packed their bags and journeyed over to the University of Florida this week for an official visit. Two of those priority targets are also teammates at powerhouse IMG Academy, with one being Drew Shelton.

A Rivals250 offensive tackle who is committed to Penn State, Shelton previously told Gators Territory that Florida is the school pushing the hardest to flip him. After an eye-opening several days at the the Swamp, that interest has risen even more, while the interest on Shelton's side has certainly increased as well.

Jump inside below to see what Shelton told GT about his time in Gainesville and where his recruitment currently stands.