Penn State had five signees participate in the Under Armour All-America Game Thursday night in Orlando. All five not only made an impact, but RB Noah Cain and QB Michael Johnson both scored touchdowns. We recap each player and how they performed this week here!

QB Michael Johnson Jr. .

RB Noah Cain

Stats: Cain was the second leading rusher, totaling 12 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

Qutoable: "Noah Cain was the top running back, for me, throughout the practices. He was right there behind Jerrion Ealy in the game, too. - Chad Simmons Ryan's Take: Cain ran hard throughout the night and he was rewarded for his efforts early in the fourth quarter when Team Flash gave him the ball on seven of eight plays. The drive ended in Cain's touchdown. Colleagues also spoke highly of him throughout the week. I had a few people note that they were impressed with his blocking just as much as his running. He was also named a team captain, so that speaks of his leadership. Cain exceeded expectations this week.

WR John Dunmore

Stats: Dunmore totaled two receptions for 12 yards. He started for Team Flash and both of his catches came in the first quarter. Quotable: "John Dunmore came on later in the week. There was a handful of receivers - George Pickens, Theo Wease and Jameson Williams, to name a few - that kind of separated themselves this week. Dunmore was in that next group. He caught the ball well with consistency and he worked some on the outside and in the slot. I like his length and ability to get open. Weight gain will be objective number one at Penn State." - Chad Simmons. Ryan's Take: Dunmore started off strong with two receptions in the first quarter. His route-running was once again strong and I thought he blocked well, too. Colleagues said he had a solid week in practice. The only negative I heard centered around his effort, which happens at these events. That's never been an issue when I've spoken with his coaches at Chaminade-Madonna, so I don't see any reason for fans to be concerned. When the lights come on in a real game, Dunmore always gives his all. Overall, it was a solid week for Dunmore. He performed as expected.

RB Devyn Ford

Stats: Ford carried the ball just three times, totaling 10 yards. He added two receptions for 14 yards. Quotable: "Ford remains a well-rounded back with the skills to be an early impact player at Penn State. He didn't have a huge week in Orlando, but showed all the skills that make us believe he will have a lot of success in Penn State's system." - Adam Friedman "Devyn Ford, to me, is more of a slasher. He needs to add weight and run with a little more authority. When he has space on the perimeter, he produced, but Cain was the better of the two and looked like the more complete back this week." - Chad Simmons Ryan's Take: Ford had two good receptions out of the backfield in the second half. The only negative was that he broke off his route about two yards short of the first-down. Obviously, he needs to get to the marker and then break his route. Devyn knows that. He also had a nice run for a first-down late in the first quarter. Everyone spoke pretty highly of Ford this week. I had a few colleagues note that he's a natural leader. Cain probably had the more productive week when comparing the two, but both performed well throughout the week.

QB Michael Johnson Jr.

Stats: Johnson went 2 for 2, totaling 43 yards and one touchdown. He added five rushes for 28 yards. Quotable: "Johnson was at his best on Thursday in the game. He didn't have a great week of practice throwing the ball, but he got into a bit of a groove when he was able to mix in some runs with his throws. Expect Johnson to get plenty of playing time at Penn State if he's able to do the same at Penn State and make good decisions with the ball." - Adam Friedman Ryan's Take: There was a lot of talk this week that Johnson struggled in the passing game, but out of the six quarterbacks at the event, Bo Nix was the only one that consistently earned praise throughout practice. I think that's important to note. It's hard to get in a grove with receivers you've never played with. In the game, Johnson sparked his team's offense, leading them for a score early in the second quarter. We knew he was excellent with his feet and he showed that twice on his scoring drive. He only threw the ball twice and both were completed. His first attempt was a bit risky. If the linebacker plays that better, it could've been intercepted, but his touchdown pass was put in a great spot. Johnson is an excellent athlete, which we already knew. He has to refine some things, which is fine, as he's not expected to start early. Penn State has something special here. He has all the skills you want to see to run PSU's RPO offense.

LB Brandon Smith