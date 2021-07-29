Tyreese Fearbry decommits from Penn State; Lions 2022 class down to 22

It was not immediately clear why Fearbry, who picked the Lions on July 4, changed his mind, but Pittsburgh now becomes the prohibitive favorite.

The Nittany Lions lost a pledge from Pittsburgh four-star defensive lineman Tyreese Fearbry on Thursday, just hours after they landed another four-star, Cristian Driver , who is a receiver/safety from Texas.

Fearby had originally committed to play for Penn State back on July 4 — one of three prospects to commit that day, kickstarting a historic recruiting run through the month of July.

Ranked as the No. 21 defensive end in the country and the No. 13 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania for the 2022 class, Fearbry originally chose the Nittany Lions because he felt confident in the program's support system and felt as though the program could develop him as a player.

With Fearbry's recruitment now open, it's unclear where his relationship with the Nittany Lions stands at this point.

In addition to Pitt, who he visited six times in the month of June alone, Fearbry also took trips to Kentucky and Auburn.



