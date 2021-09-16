Tyler Johnson talks upcoming visit, impressions of Mike Yurcich, and more

Penn State Class of 2022 commit Tyler Johnson is looking forward to his first White Out game experience at Beaver Stadium this weekend. The three-star receiver from Ridgeway, Va., is planning on being one of more than 300 recruiting visitors in town for a primetime matchup with Auburn following his team's Friday night game. Magna Vista High is 2-1 on the year so far, and its 6-foot, 175-pound future FBS talent already has over 600 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and an interception on his stat ledger. "The best part about being a PSU commit is that there's a lot of attention and every game there’s a target on my back, so I feel like that makes me play a lot better," Johnson told BWI.

Tyler Johnson, a Penn State football Class of 2022 commit, shakes hands with defensive coordinator Brent Pry during the Lasch Bash in July. BWI photo

Johnson committed to the Nittany Lions during their torrid summer recruiting run over offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Duke, among roughly 15 others. A group text helps him stay in touch with the rest of the program's 23 verbal commitments, and he communicates with the staff frequently while preparing for his eventual State College arrival. "I talk to the staff almost every day and they basically just check on me, see how the season is going, and making sure I'm staying on top of things," Johnson said. As for his upcoming trip, the receiver can't wait to take in one of college football's premier events. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC. "I'm extremely excited for the White Out," Johnson said. "It's my first time going to one, and what I'm looking forward to the most is seeing the atmosphere and all of the fans." And, after liking what he's seen so far on TV, Johnson will also get to watch offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich's attack with his own eyes. "I love his play calling [it] seems to fit me," Johnson said. "He finds a lot of different ways to get receivers open and get them the ball. "I saw they ran a couple wide receiver screens and they take a lot of shots down field." MORE: Recruiting: Early Expected Visitor List for White Out vs. Auburn