Two underclassmen, one in the 2021 class and another in the 2022 class, confirmed Wednesday that they plan to visit Penn State this upcoming weekend.

Over the past few weeks, BWI had already confirmed that this upcoming Saturday, March 16, would be a busy one for the Nittany Lion staff, as 2020 WR Jaden Dottin and DT Cole Brevard both confirmed that they'll be on campus. Another prospect, 2021 QB JJ McCarthy, is also expected to be in Happy Valley.

Now, North Carolina CB Mario Love Jr., a 2021 prospect who plays for Hough outside Charlotte, and WR Kaden Saunders, a 2022 prospect from Westerville, Ohio, have both confirmed that they, too, will be on campus Saturday to watch Penn State's third spring practice of the year. Love will be making the trip with his father, while Saunders will be making the trip with his father and a teammate, 2020 RB Michael Mansaray.

Love, who's currently high school teammates with one of Penn State's top overall prospects in his class, RB Evan Pryor, will be visiting Penn State for the first time. He's yet to earn an offer from the Nittany Lions, but has earned 11 Div. I scholarships so far. Notable schools include Duke, Georgia Tech, N. Carolina, N.C. State and Tennessee. His most recent visit was to North Carolina for a basketball game last month.

As for Saunders, this will also be his first visit to Penn State. Back on Feb. 17, he earned his first scholarship during an unofficial visit to Michigan State and is expected to add many more over the next two years. Saunders had an excellent performance at the Best of the Midwest Camp last month, running a 4.45 forty. As a freshman, he totaled just shy of 900 all-purpose yards last season at Westerville South. He also runs track and plays baseball.