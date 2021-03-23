BlueWhiteIllustrated - Two stand out early for 2023 playmaker Santana Fleming

The 5-foot-11, 170 pound sophomore is keeping his options open, and he is a long way away from a decision, but a couple of schools have grabbed his attention early.

The recruitment of Santana Fleming has taken off early in 2021. He has picked up the bulk of his offers since mid January, and the 2023 playmaker out of Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage now has around 30.

ON HIS RECRUITMENT: "It has been crazy, and really busy for me getting offers, then talking to so many different coaching staffs," said Fleming. "It is all a blessing though. I am getting offers, many different college coaches are showing me a lot of attention, and it is all just a blessing."

POSITIVE FEEDBACK: "Coaches are talking to me about how they like my film, how I am great fit for their big-time offenses, and how they like me as a person. They like what they can do when I get the ball. I hear that a lot."

TWO STAND OUT: "Penn State is a school I am looking at hard. Florida State has always been up there too."

CHILDHOOD FAVORITE: "My dad went to Florida State, so I have always been a big fan of that program. With Florida State now, I am constantly talking with coach Norvell or coach Dugans. They are great coaches and I like the feeling I get from them. Coach Dugans is very relatable, he is real, and what I like most about him is how he keeps it real, and doesn't just say what he thinks we want to hear.

ON PENN STATE: "I meet with Penn State every Monday, and I really like wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield. He tells me a lot about the school, I like their history, and I like how me and coach Stubblefield talk. I feel Penn State could really get me ready for the next level."

LOOKING AHEAD: "I am excited about this whole process. I know it is a once in a lifetime experience, so I am excited about visits, meeting different coaches, and seeing all the different places. I can't wait to get that vibe on where I at home at."

KEY FACTORS: "The academics, the family feel, the coaching staff for my development, the energy of the fans, and overall team that surrounds me with players will factor into my decision."