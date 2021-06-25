Class of 2023 prospect Rodney Gallagher was one of a handful of prospects on campus Thursday — but his visit was different.

Gallagher is a highly touted recruit in two sports — football and basketball. So his time was split between James Franklin's staff and new basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry, who re-offered Gallagher after Pat Chambers and his staff had done so previously.

While there might be some natural skepticism about Gallagher playing both sports, he said both staffs have told him he has the green light.

"They want me bad, to play both," he said. "They're very into it. Coach [Micah] Shrewsberry told me they have conversations every week about it. They're very, very interested and really, really want me to do it."

RELATED Friday Mailbag: Where will Kaden Saunders end up in rankings?