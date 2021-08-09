Two Penn State Nittany Lions claim spot on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List

The two Penn State players Feldman placed on this year's list are linebacker Brandon Smith and safety Jaquan Brisker .

Compiled every year by Feldman, of The Athletic , the list is meant to showcase players who display unusually special athletic talent within their programs. And the Nittany Lions have had a strong presence on the list over the last handful of seasons

Two Penn State Nittany Lions football players have claimed a place on Bruce Feldman's 'Freaks List.'

Smith's place on the list comes at No. 32. He enters fall camp at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds.

The junior's athleticism certainly stands out for a player of his size, and Feldman alludes to that fact in the story.

Smith has recently posted a 10-5 broad jump and a 36-inch vertical. He also owns a 4.25 shuttle time and a 335-pound clean.

A JuCo product beginning his third season at Penn State after breaking out last season, Brisker enters the list at the No. 76 spot. Feldman touts Brisker's 4.07 shuttle time and 35-inch vertical as two of the testing numbers that helped him earn his place.

He also boasts solid strength, benching 360 pounds and cleaning 315.

Another member of the list is a former Nittany Lion — Marshall defensive end Shane Simmons, who came in at No. 100.

Of course, Penn State will line up against a number of special athletes as it plays out its schedule.

Here are the members of the Freaks List that the Nittany Lions are set to face off against this season.

Wisconsin — LB Leo Chenal, No. 22; DE Matt Henningsen, No. 63; P Andy Vujnovich, No. 87

Ball State — WR Justin Hall, No. 99

Auburn — DT JJ Pegues, No. 80

Vilanova — none

Indiana — DB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, No. 23

Iowa — C Tyler Linderbaum, No. 10

Illinois — none

Ohio State — RB Master Teague, No. 19

Maryland — none

Michigan — DE Aidan Hutchinson, No. 2; DE Julius Welschof, No. 33

Rutgers — none

Michigan State — none



