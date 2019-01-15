Ticker
Two more enter NCAA transfer portal

BWI Staff
Two more potential transfers have started the process at Penn State.

Confirmed by Blue White illustrated, junior tight end Danny Dalton and junior offensive linemen Alex Gellerstedt joined Tuesday's announcement from Ayron Monroe that they were indeed entering the NCAA's new transfer portal.

According to Pro Football Focus' advanced statistics, Monroe played in 149 special teams snaps and 73 defensive snaps through the course of the season, while Gellerstedt is recorded as having one snap on special teams, and Dalton played in just the opener and second game of the season as Penn State's starting tight end before being quickly supplanted thanks in part to undisclosed injury. He would not return to action until seeing one snap in Penn State's win at Rutgers in the next-to-last game of the regular season.

With three more likely transfers on the table, the Nittany Lions are currently at a trajectory for 73 filled scholarships for the 2019 season.

2019 Penn State Projected Scholarship Roster
Pos Fresh RS Fresh Soph Junior Senior

QB

Roberson

Johnson

Levis*

Clifford*


Stevens*

RB

Cain

Ford


Brown*

Slade



WR

Dunmore

George*

Shorter*

Dotson

Hamler*

Hippen-hammer*

Sullivan-Brown*



TE

Strange

Kuntz*

Freiermuth


Bowers*

Holland*

OL

Wallace

Wormley

Effner*

Scruggs*

Walker*

Holmes*

Miranda*

Fries*

Menet*

Whigan

Gonzalez*

DE

Beamon

Isaac

Oweh*

Tarburton*


Joseph*

Matos

Simmons*

Toney*


DT


Culpepper*

Hawkins*

Barber*

Hansard*

Thorpe*

Mustipher

Jordan*

Shelton*

Windsor*

LB

Dixon

Smith

Katshir*

Brooks*

Luketa

Parsons


Brown

Miller*

Johnson

CB

Ellis

Wilson

Porter

Rudolph

Gordon*

Brown*

Johnson*

Castro-Fields

Reid*

S



Sutherland*

Brisker

Petrishen*

Taylor*

K/P



Pinegar


Gillikin

#

16

13

21

11

12

Tot

16/85

29/85

50/85

61/85

73/85

Currently, Penn State has 12 scholarship players confirmed on the transfer portal. That list included Manny Bowen, Isaiah Humphries, Brandon Polk, Juwan Johnson, Irvin Charles, Brelin Faison-Walden, Zech McPhearson, Lamont Wade and Dae'lun Darien.

Before the season, the squad also saw early retirements of Ryan Buchholz, Torrence Brown, Jordan Miner and Nana Asiedu, while Ryan Bates, Connor McGovern, Kevin Givens, Miles Sanders and Shareef Miller all declared for the NFL Draft following the Citrus Bowl.

{{ article.author_name }}