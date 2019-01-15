Two more potential transfers have started the process at Penn State.

Confirmed by Blue White illustrated, junior tight end Danny Dalton and junior offensive linemen Alex Gellerstedt joined Tuesday's announcement from Ayron Monroe that they were indeed entering the NCAA's new transfer portal.

According to Pro Football Focus' advanced statistics, Monroe played in 149 special teams snaps and 73 defensive snaps through the course of the season, while Gellerstedt is recorded as having one snap on special teams, and Dalton played in just the opener and second game of the season as Penn State's starting tight end before being quickly supplanted thanks in part to undisclosed injury. He would not return to action until seeing one snap in Penn State's win at Rutgers in the next-to-last game of the regular season.

With three more likely transfers on the table, the Nittany Lions are currently at a trajectory for 73 filled scholarships for the 2019 season.