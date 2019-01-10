Penn State still has plenty of work to do with its Class of 2019, but James Franklin and his staff will also be hosting prospects in the 2020 and 2021 classes now that the contact period is set to open Friday at midnight.

That’ll begin this weekend, as BWI has confirmed that Class of 2020 wide receiver Julian Fleming is set to visit with the staff Saturday, followed by Class of 2021 offensive lineman Nolan Rucci on Sunday.

Saturday’s visit will be Fleming’s 11th unofficial visit to State College dating back to June 2017. The five-star from Southern Columbia in Catawissa, Pa., was last on campus in December to watch practice leading up to the Citrus Bowl, but a lot has changed since then.

On Thursday, Penn State announced the hiring of new wide receiver coach Gerad Parker, who just spent the past two seasons coaching the same position at Duke. Fleming’s visit will be centered around meeting the newest Nittany Lion assistant.

"I'm just looking forward to meeting the new coach," Fleming said. "I spoke with him on the phone yesterday. It was just a quick talk, nothing special."

The second-ranked wide receiver in the 2020 class, Fleming has already earned just shy of 30 scholarship offers. On Christmas, he announced that Penn State was one of 10 schools standing out. Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech also made the list.

As for Rucci, he’s expected to attend Sunday’s wrestling match against Wisconsin. His father, Todd, confirmed that they set the visit up Wednesday evening.

“We were already planning to come up this weekend to watch the wrestling match,” Rucci said. “So, I reached out to Coach Pry last night and told him that we’d like to meet up for a bit since we’ll be in town.”

Rucci, who attends Warwick High School in Lititz, Pa., took his first unofficial visit to Penn State back in October for the game against Ohio State. However, he’s been attending football games at Penn State throughout his youth, so he's already very familiar with the Nittany Lion program.

Over the past few months, Rucci has earned offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Penn State offered during his visit this past season.