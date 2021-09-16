Two more of Penn State football's top recruiting prospects in the Class of 2023 confirmed late Wednesday night that they plan to be in State College Saturday for the game against Auburn.

As of Thursday morning, our list has surpassed 75 prospects who plan to be in attendance for the annual White Out game, which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. Out of that group, 47 players who have confirmed already hold a verbal scholarship offer from James Franklin and his staff. That doesn’t include the players who have already committed.