Two Big Ten foes showing the most interest in 2022 4-star Anthony Johnson
Anthony Johnson has a chance to be one of the top rated inside linebackers in the 2022 class. Teams from all over the country have been flocking to Philadelphia (Pa.) Neuman-Goretti to get a closer look at him. Johnson took a few minutes to explain where his recruitment stands and which teams have done a good job recruiting him already.
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Everything is going well," Johnson said. "Not too many schools are reaching out directly to me because of the rules but some schools are still showing their interest. I talk to them sometimes. Right now it's mostly Rutgers and Penn State.
"I know about coach Schiano," he said. "He was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is a well-respected coach. Not a lot of kids know about him but a lot of coaches respect him. I'm starting to build a good relationship with coach Fran. He gave me my first offer while he was at Baylor and I really appreciated that. He's been recruiting me the whole time. When I visited Rutgers these coaches weren't there but they brought me into the facility and it was good. It was pretty much like any other school with the flashy stuff.
"I haven't been in Penn State's facility but I've to a game," said Johnson. "I liked the atmosphere. I talked to coach Brent Pry a couple times, coach Franklin once, and coach Deion a few times. Coach Pry has a lot of plans for me. He thinks I'm similar to Micah Parsons so I could do some of the things he does.
"I think it's going to open up on September 1st when I'm able to talk to them and they can talk to me," he said. "I'd like to get some visits in too."
RIVALS' REACTION...
With his 6-foot-2, 235-pound frame, Johnson is somewhat of a physical freak. He moves like a much smaller prospect and he is in great physical condition. Location could end up being somewhat of a factor for Johnson. Teams like Penn State and Rutgers have done a good job building relationships with him and his family already but they'll need to get him on campus more to keep this momentum going. Look for teams like Ole Miss, West Virginia, Tennessee, Michigan, and a few others to try to woo him with campus visits later in the process.