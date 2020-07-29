Anthony Johnson has a chance to be one of the top rated inside linebackers in the 2022 class. Teams from all over the country have been flocking to Philadelphia (Pa.) Neuman-Goretti to get a closer look at him. Johnson took a few minutes to explain where his recruitment stands and which teams have done a good job recruiting him already.

"Everything is going well," Johnson said. "Not too many schools are reaching out directly to me because of the rules but some schools are still showing their interest. I talk to them sometimes. Right now it's mostly Rutgers and Penn State.

"I know about coach Schiano," he said. "He was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is a well-respected coach. Not a lot of kids know about him but a lot of coaches respect him. I'm starting to build a good relationship with coach Fran. He gave me my first offer while he was at Baylor and I really appreciated that. He's been recruiting me the whole time. When I visited Rutgers these coaches weren't there but they brought me into the facility and it was good. It was pretty much like any other school with the flashy stuff.

"I haven't been in Penn State's facility but I've to a game," said Johnson. "I liked the atmosphere. I talked to coach Brent Pry a couple times, coach Franklin once, and coach Deion a few times. Coach Pry has a lot of plans for me. He thinks I'm similar to Micah Parsons so I could do some of the things he does.

"I think it's going to open up on September 1st when I'm able to talk to them and they can talk to me," he said. "I'd like to get some visits in too."