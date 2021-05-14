Twitter Mailbag: Importance of Official Visits, NLI & Much More

Blue White Illustrated's Ryan Snyder is starting a new Friday feature, opening up his Twitter notifications for fans to ask any recruiting question they'd like. Now, even those who don't subscribe to BWI will get the opportunity to ask questions, and there's no shortage of questions after this past week. Check out his answers below. Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Virginia prospect George Pettaway is one of a few running backs expected to take an official visit to Penn State next month.

Where does Penn State stand with their top tier running backs? There's probably five in that top group. Any predictions where the chips fall? - @PITDukie33

- Yeah, this is one position group that I think fans should be excited about. As you mentioned, there are five running backs who have publicly stated that they plan to take official visits next month, beginning with Ramon Brown and Nick Singleton that second weekend, June 11-13. They’ll then host Omarion Hampton, June 18-20, with George Pettaway and Damari Alston set to attend that final weekend, June 25-27. We know Penn State is also pushing to host IMG Academy's Kaytron Allen for an official visit, too. So, I think all six of those players are realistic, although, if I’m being honest, I think Brown, Hampton, Pettaway and Singleton are the four to really focus on. All four of those guys have the Lions among their top three or so schools. If I had to make a prediction today, I would lean towards Brown and Singleton, but only Singleton has actually seen campus before, so it’s hard to predict when the players have no idea what to expect until they drive into town. Not to mention, that’s the case for almost all of these schools they’re seeing, not just Penn State. But overall, I think the important thing for fans to know is that this is a deep group, so even if someone like Singleton were to get away, but they still landed Hampton and Pettaway, James Franklin and Ja’Juan Seider would be very happy with that haul.



How huge is it to finally have official visits? With Franklin's reputation for solidifying a recruit's commit in-person, how many do you expect to come out of the official visits? - @DerickB

- For Penn State, this really is a bigger deal than at most other schools. Anyone who has flown in and out of University Park Airport knows that it can get expensive if you want to fly here directly. Families within the region can make the drive in a few hours, but for those national recruits who are coveted by all the top programs, Penn State’s location is absolutely a disadvantage at times. Currently, there are 34 players who have publicly confirmed that they plan to be here on an official next month. That list will be around 40 when it’s all said and done. I haven’t seen all of the visit lists out there for Penn State’s competitors, but a few sources I speak with inside Lasch think that they'll end up hosting more official visitors this summer than most other schools. Franklin and his staff know that a sizable portion of their top overall targets won’t wait until the fall to decide, so for most of these kids, they're going to get one crack at impressing them and that's it. For those unaware, schools get 56 official visits to use throughout the year. You can also roll over six from the previous year if you don’t use them, so that number will be 62 for this class. But even then, that’ll leave the staff with about 20 or so official visits for the rest of the year. In most other years, they used somewhere around 20 official visits in the summer, so I think that speaks to the importance of this. As for how many we’ll see commit, I think June and the first few weeks of July will be extremely busy throughout the Power Five schools. Penn State is off to a better start than most other programs, but I still think we’ll see this class closer to 16 or 17 commitments once we get through this run. Honestly, it could end up being closer to 20 and that wouldn’t surprise me. Once the dominos start falling, not just at Penn State, but everywhere, players won’t want to miss out on playing for their top school.



Which recruit do you believe will have the biggest impact for PSU in getting more top recruits for 22? - bosfield

- When it comes to the committed players, you almost always have to lean toward the quarterbacks. I think Beau Pribula has already done a great job helping with this class. His friendships with Mehki Flowers and Anthony Ivey absolutely played a role in their decisions. Pribula, and really all of the Central PA prospects, are building a good friendship with Singleton, too. I also have to mention Kaden Saunders. I hear his name mentioned all the time when I speak with some of Penn State’s top uncommitted players. Oregon WR Darrius Clemons was just praising their relationship this week. With that all said, if Penn State is able to land Dani Dennis-Sutton, that’ll be a major addition that’ll absolutely grab the attention of players throughout the region. In my eyes, Dennis-Sutton is a five-star player. If he stays at No. 25 overall in our rankings, he’ll be a five-star by the time it’s all said and done - Rivals only hands out about a dozen five-star ratings initially, and then adds to the group throughout the year. Whenever you add a five-star to your class, it gets the attention of their peers, not to mention a nice boost in the team rankings, too.



Any reason for the slow start to defensive recruiting in the next cycle? - @centry_kid

- No, I don’t really see any underlying reason. If you look at the defensive players who have committed elsewhere, I can’t think of many that Penn State was truly going all out for in the weeks leading up to their commitment. Defensive end Aiden Gobaira’s commitment to Notre Dame fits that category. Also, cornerback Ryan Turner, who just committed to Ohio State. PSU definitely would’ve taken those two, but there really aren’t too many other players that fit that category. You could maybe add DE/TE Darren Agu, who also committed to Notre Dame, although Penn State didn’t offer him until February, so it’s not like there was a longstanding relationship there. Most of the other players that fans will recognize - Popeye Williams, Kenny Fletcher, Anthony Johnson, Kwan Williams, Nyair Graham, among others - were all kind of in wait and see mode. So, I don’t see a reason for fans to be concerned there. Sure, Enai White is headed elsewhere, and you can point out a few other elite defensive players that aren’t trending PSU’s currently, but I would also argue that a few of them - Jihaad Campbell and Shawn Murphy come to mind - were never going to end up here. For the most part, when I look at who’s still left, and maybe more importantly, who they have a realistic shot with, I think Brent Pry and the rest of the defensive staff should feel good.



Hi, first-time, long-time. First question, if NLI compensation doesn't become national, does that put some schools at a disadvantage over say Georgia? 2nd: Should I tweet at recruits? - @StuffSomersSays