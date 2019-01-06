“That was the key to the game is taking care of the basketball,” associate head coach Keith Urgo, filling in for the suspended Pat Chambers, said. “It’s been something we’ve needed to work on this entire season…If you look at 19 points off turnovers to four, it’s going to be really hard to win any basketball games that way.”

Penn State gave the ball away 16 times and Stevens contributed four turnovers of his own as the Nittany Lions suffered a 71-52 drubbing at the hands of the 22nd-ranked Wisconsin Badgers.

The trek, at that point late in the second half, was familiar for Stevens.

Lamar Stevens covered his face with his hands as he turned away from the basket and slowly made his way down toward the defensive end of the floor after losing the ball out of bounds.

Penn State’s turnover issues were most prevalent early on.



At one point in the first half, the Nittany Lions gave the ball away on six consecutive possessions. At another juncture, they had nine turnovers to go with only 11 shots.

“Turnovers is key,” Urgo said. “ We need to be better with the basketball. You need to get shots in order for the ball to go into the basket. We’re turning the ball over too much. That’s just reps as much as we can in practice, continue to put pressure out our guards and get them better with the basketball.”

Penn State managed to curb its turnover problems in the second half, committing only five. But the damage was already done.

The Nittany Lions struggled to move the ball against an excellent Badger defense. They were stagnant often and inefficient always, shooting 38 percent from the field and 20 percent from beyond the arc.

Those shooting difficulties, Urgo acknowledged, can come as a symptom of early turnover struggles.

“It’s going to be hard,” Urgo said. “When you’re turning the basketball over, when you’re continuously can’t convert, and when you’re playing a very disciplined offensive teams like Wisconsin is — they were making shots. Next thing you know, it trickles down and all of them start making shots.”

Penn State’s defense allowed it to remain relatively close on the scoreboard, trailing by 10 at half. But the trickle-down effect Urgo referenced doomed the Nittany Lions in the final 20 minutes.

The Badgers, hardly known for their offense, shot 58 percent from the field in the second half and gave Penn State absolutely no shot at a late push.

That problem, like most of the others for Penn State on Sunday, stemmed from turnovers.

“We were able to get out and push the pace a little bit,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “We made some good decisions. When you get the ball to go in off a layup on in transition, that inspires some confidence and I thought defensively, we did a really good job for the most part.”

Sunday was just the latest in a string of offensive deficiencies that has extended well beyond beginning-of-the-season-jitters territory.

Penn State entered the game ranking 13th in the conference in scoring, ahead of only Rutgers. A 52-point showing at home won’t do anything to help that statistic.

Stevens, who was the only Nittany Lion in double figures Sunday, certainly has a role to play in that as the team leader.

For him, it’s not about the scheme. It’s about executing.

“It comes down to us not making shots sometimes,” he said.



