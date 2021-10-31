Turnovers cost Penn State points, opportunity in 33-24 loss at Ohio State

“I was honestly in shock,” Harrison said. “I hit the quarterback, and I sat there for a little bit, and saw Jerron pick it up. I was like, ‘What – did he really score?’”

With Nittany Lions' fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford eying his targets downfield on first-and-10 at the Buckeyes’ 37-yard line, the pocket collapsed around him, Harrison and Tyreke Smith meeting in the middle. Popping the ball loose and onto the turf, the 305-pound Cage took over from there.

Leading Penn State 10-7 in a rock fight through the first 27 minutes, 36 seconds in the game, the Buckeyes were attempting to keep the Nittany Lions off the scoreboard one more time before the end of the half.

Jetting 57 yards in the other direction, Cage’s unimpeded touchdown marked the low-water mark of a troubling trend for the Nittany Lions Saturday night in a 33-24 loss to the No. 5-ranked Buckeyes. Relinquishing three turnovers to the hosts on the night, Penn State found itself on the losing end of both the turnover battle and the game.

“The turnovers are making it difficult against this type of opponent on the road, especially when one of the turnovers is for a touchdown,” Penn State head coach James Franklin said. “The turnovers are what really kind of caught us.

“Give them a bunch of credit, they’re a good football team. We weren’t able to do it consistently the way needed to on the road to get this win. We just got to eliminate the turnovers, the turnovers, turnovers are costly and it’s hard to win and turn the ball over.”

On the scoreboard, the three turnovers only cost the Nittany Lions nine points on the evening.

But both in momentum and opportunity to win the game, all three were daggers to the Nittany Lions’ effort.

Beginning with Noah Cain’s fumble on Penn State’s first offensive play of the game, immediately following a takeaway produced by the Nittany Lions’ defense the previous play, the offense cost itself early. Thanks to a timely stand from Penn State’s defense, however, holding the Buckeyes to just 15 yards on five plays despite outstanding starting field position at their 47, the Nittany Lions emerged relatively unscathed in that instance.

“I think we always respond great to sudden change,” Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown said. “We come out with a great mentality. We look at it as an opportunity.”

Bookended around Cage’s play of the game, strip-sack fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, the Nittany Lions’ turnover problem also reared its head late. And in that instance, Penn State’s defense couldn’t do much about it.

Locked in a 27-24 game with an opportunity to retake the lead for the first time since the second quarter, Penn State’s possession starting with 12:51 to play began well enough. Three plays helped propel the offense out of its red zone to set up a second-and-9 at the Penn State 27.