Trio of Penn State football players claim midseason All-American honors

Jaquan Brisker was named a first-team preseason All-American by the Associated Press for his excellent play through six games for the Nittany Lions.

A trio of Penn State Nittany Lion football standouts have been recognized by various media organizations for their strong starts to the 2021 season.





Brisker, a junior college product who returned for a third season in Happy Valley, is among the highest graded safeties in the country according to Pro Football Focus.

His contributions against the run are crucial for the the Nittany Lion defense, but he has also improved tremendously in coverage as well.

He's brought down a pair of interceptions to this point in the season, and is among the most important leaders for a Penn State defense which has surrendered the fewest points per game in the Big Ten — 13.8 — through six games.

"I can't be prouder of a guy than Jaquan Brisker," cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said earlier this season. "...He's earned everything that he's getting in life and everything he's getting on the football field."

ESPN and The Athletic joined the AP in handing out first-team honors to Brisker.

The Athletic also included two more Nittany Lions on their All-American list.

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie is a first-team midseason All-American according to their panel.

Ebiketie, a transfer from Temple, has been a shining light for the Penn State defensive line through six games. He's come away with four sacks, and nine tackles for loss — five more than anyone else on the team.

Pro Football Focus credits him with 25 quarterback pressures.

Additionally, Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson earned a spot on The Athletic's second team offense.

Dotson has been Penn State's go-to option on the offensive side of the ball for the second year running, with 43 receptions for 494 yards and six touchdowns through six games.