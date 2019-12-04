Trio of Nittany Lions earn spots on All-Big Ten Second-Team Offense
K.J. Hamler, Steven Gonzalez, and Pat Freiermuth led the way for Penn State's All-Big Ten Offense for the 2019 season.
Announced Wednesday evening, the trio earned second-team All-Big Ten Offense nods by both the conference coaches as well as the media.
The 2019 All-Big Ten Offense Second Teams as selected by #B1GFootball coaches and media. pic.twitter.com/oVDNkZd1ta— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 4, 2019
The three Nittany Lions were joined by honorable mention selections for offensive linemen Will Fries and Michal Menet, plus running back Journey Brown and quarterback Sean Clifford.
In addition to Hamler's selection on the second-team offense for the Big Ten, he also earned an honorable mention nod as a return specialist Tuesday.