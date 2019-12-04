News More News
Trio of Nittany Lions earn spots on All-Big Ten Second-Team Offense

Nate Bauer
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 14th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

K.J. Hamler, Steven Gonzalez, and Pat Freiermuth led the way for Penn State's All-Big Ten Offense for the 2019 season.

Announced Wednesday evening, the trio earned second-team All-Big Ten Offense nods by both the conference coaches as well as the media.

The three Nittany Lions were joined by honorable mention selections for offensive linemen Will Fries and Michal Menet, plus running back Journey Brown and quarterback Sean Clifford.

In addition to Hamler's selection on the second-team offense for the Big Ten, he also earned an honorable mention nod as a return specialist Tuesday.

