Trent Gordon enters transfer portal
According to Rivals, Penn State defensive back Trent Gordon has entered the transfer portal.
Last season, Gordon played 291 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, 195 of which were at cornerback. In the off-season, he moved to safety to help provide depth, and he never saw a single snap at that position. Gordon played just 10 snaps total this season, all of which were on kickoff coverage the first three games. He hasn't played at all over the past two weeks.
For his career at Penn State, Gordon finishes with 21 tackles and five pass deflections.
A member of the Class of 2018, Gordon was a four-star player coming out of Manvel High School in Texas. He earned nearly 40 scholarship offers and picked the Nittany Lions over Michigan. With that said, he did visit a handful of other programs, including Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and West Virginia. Gordon took four total unofficial visits to Penn State leading up to his commitment, as well as an official visit for the game against Michigan in 2017.
He was one of three defensive backs to in the 2018 class, along with Isaiah Humphries and Jordan Miner, both of whom are also no longer playing for the Nittany Lions. Humphries transfered within just months of getting on campus, while Miner was forced to retire from football due to a heart condition.
