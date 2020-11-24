According to Rivals, Penn State defensive back Trent Gordon has entered the transfer portal. Last season, Gordon played 291 total snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, 195 of which were at cornerback. In the off-season, he moved to safety to help provide depth, and he never saw a single snap at that position. Gordon played just 10 snaps total this season, all of which were on kickoff coverage the first three games. He hasn't played at all over the past two weeks. For his career at Penn State, Gordon finishes with 21 tackles and five pass deflections. HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Get FREE gear with new annual subscription!

