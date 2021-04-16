For a few weeks, at least, Penn State’s offensive line began the process of settling in with their new position coach last year. Welcoming Phil Trautwein in January 2020, the Nittany Lions understood and embraced the notion that a fundamental rebuild of their approach to the game would be on tap. While the six weeks of the program’s winter workout sessions were but an amuse-bouche to what would come in March, it was something. Then, COVID-19 hit. “When Coach Traut got here, we got coached up a little bit during winter workouts,” left tackle Rasheed Walker told reporters this month. “But when COVID came, we didn't see him for about three months.”

Phil Trautwein's influence has registered with the Nittany Lions' offensive line this spring.

The consequences of that lost time were obvious to Trautwein and his new group of players. Struggling through the early phases of a 2020 season that began nearly two full months after it had originally been intended, only to eventually gain traction and finish on a four-game winning streak, the Nittany Lions have approached 2021 as a clean slate. And with it, the on-the-fly virtual build of Penn State’s offensive line has been replaced by detailed, hands-on, repetitive instruction. “I just feel like the spring practices are very key for an offensive line,” Trautwein said. “Being in pads, going out and having individual, having inside run, having team periods, having two-minute, coach Franklin giving us in all different situations, being able to put on pads, and just being able to get momentum into the summer, to be able to get these practices, and be able to come off the ball… is key to an offensive line. “Every day we're going against the best defensive line in the Big Ten. So our line is being able to go against the best D-line in the Big Ten and do it in pads, do it sometimes backed up in bad situations, two-minute. In situations that we have to be able to be great, the technique is always going to bring you home. Doing two-minute at the end of practice when you're tired, that's key to mental toughness.” According to Walker and others along the offensive line, the message has taken even further root with this group of Nittany Lions this spring.