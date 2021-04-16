Trautwein's influence hitting home for Nittany Lions' OL this spring
For a few weeks, at least, Penn State’s offensive line began the process of settling in with their new position coach last year.
Welcoming Phil Trautwein in January 2020, the Nittany Lions understood and embraced the notion that a fundamental rebuild of their approach to the game would be on tap. While the six weeks of the program’s winter workout sessions were but an amuse-bouche to what would come in March, it was something.
Then, COVID-19 hit.
“When Coach Traut got here, we got coached up a little bit during winter workouts,” left tackle Rasheed Walker told reporters this month. “But when COVID came, we didn't see him for about three months.”
The consequences of that lost time were obvious to Trautwein and his new group of players.
Struggling through the early phases of a 2020 season that began nearly two full months after it had originally been intended, only to eventually gain traction and finish on a four-game winning streak, the Nittany Lions have approached 2021 as a clean slate. And with it, the on-the-fly virtual build of Penn State’s offensive line has been replaced by detailed, hands-on, repetitive instruction.
“I just feel like the spring practices are very key for an offensive line,” Trautwein said. “Being in pads, going out and having individual, having inside run, having team periods, having two-minute, coach Franklin giving us in all different situations, being able to put on pads, and just being able to get momentum into the summer, to be able to get these practices, and be able to come off the ball… is key to an offensive line.
“Every day we're going against the best defensive line in the Big Ten. So our line is being able to go against the best D-line in the Big Ten and do it in pads, do it sometimes backed up in bad situations, two-minute. In situations that we have to be able to be great, the technique is always going to bring you home. Doing two-minute at the end of practice when you're tired, that's key to mental toughness.”
According to Walker and others along the offensive line, the message has taken even further root with this group of Nittany Lions this spring.
Taking on an outlook that is predicated on the most basic of details being executed at the highest levels, and doing so through an intense devotion to perfecting them in winter workouts, spring practices, and into the summer months, the pressure of having to implement a rash of changes at once has been replaced by patience.
“Since we've been in this offseason, he's been working with us on all the little things, like trying to perfect everything. Our set, punch, getting us to play in our legs, just having us do a bunch of extra stuff that's gonna give us the edge on everybody else,” Walker said. “So I feel like just the way he coaches us allows us to all have that same mindset to just try to get better every day, one percent better every day, that's what we want to translate and show during the season.”
Penn State head coach James Franklin and the program as a whole are counting on it.
Translating the cache of his personal story, rising from an unheralded recruit into a two-time national champion at Florida and six-year NFL veteran, Trautwein has established a buy-in that, in conjunction with a simplification of the transition from Kirk Ciarrocca to Mike Yurcich’s new offense, has produced dividends.
“I think they have a chance to take a step from last year and start to develop into one of the strengths on our team,” Franklin said.
A world of difference from the troubling circumstances that met Trautwein’s introduction to the program, it’s a starting point from which optimism has taken hold this spring from the top of the depth chart to the bottom.
“Spring ball is 100 percent needed for the growth and development (of the offensive line)," said Trautwein, "so this is key for us as we grow.”
