Stout, a transfer from Virginia Tech, was easily one of the most impressive players on the field Saturday. While solid performances by some other Nittany Lions came with a necessary caveat against such weak competition, there’s no denying the power of Stout’s right leg, even if James Franklin was concerned it might grow tired from all the reps.

Thirteen of Penn State’s 17 drives resulted in points Saturday in a 79-7 win over Idaho, which meant new kickoff specialist Jordan Stout was a busy man.

“He had a really good game for us,” Franklin said.



Stout kicked off 14 times Saturday, with 13 touchbacks and one fair catch. Idaho’s return men never seemed super eager to take the ball out with Stout pummelling it halfway into the end zone almost every time he kicked.

He also proved capable of booming the ball through the uprights from distance. With the game still close in the first quarter, Stout came on and drilled a 53-yard field goal with some room to spare.

That was the sixth-longest field goal in Penn State history, and its first field goal of 50 or more yards since Sam Ficken hit from that distance against Temple in 2014.

“As you guys saw, he’s got a really big leg, which eliminates a lot of stuff on kickoff return,” fellow kicker Jake Pinegar said. “Any time you can put it out of the back of the end zone, that’s going to be an advantage, right?”

It’s a luxury the Nittany Lions haven’t benefited from in a while. Rafael Checa handled the majority of Penn State’s kickoff duties last season, and he allowed returns on about 44 percent of his kickoffs.

Checa was also prone to shanking kickoffs out-of-bounds on occasion, setting the opposition up with excellent field position at its own 35-yard line.

Stout showed no such inclinations, instead displaying a level of consistency on kickoffs that has been missing for the Nittany Lions of late. His performance was right in line with what he did last year, when he allowed only four returns on kickoffs all season.

“We’ve been seeing it all through camp,” Penn State cornerback John Reid said. “I think it was yesterday we had the ball on the 20 (for kickoffs). I think coach Franklin backed it up on purpose so we could get to look at the return. I think he almost kicked the ball to the back of the endzone, so we weren’t really surprised. One time he got the wind to his back too, and I thought ‘That’s really unnecessary, he’s going to kick that regardless.’ So, we kind of expected that.”

With Stout, a usage hierarchy seemed to emerge for Penn State. Stout will handle the kickoffs and, it seems, the longer field goal tries, while Pinegar will get the shorter opportunities. Checa didn’t see the field Saturday.

Stout’s solid day kicking the ball gave Penn State’s defense — a unit considered by most to be the strength of this team — a field position advantage it didn’t really need against the hapless Vandals.

Idaho only advanced the ball over midfield four times — with one of those instances coming when Penn State turned it over.

“They ain’t gonna bring [the ball] out,” cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. “I think that’s kind of fun to know, that if they do bring it out you can punish them, but, nine times out of 10, they won’t come out.”



