Transfer guard Jalen Pickett provides reason for optimism for Penn State

"He was on me every day," Pickett said after announcing his commitment. "Him and [assistant coach Adam] Fisher did a great job when we were talking and explaining what they wanted to do with our team and how they wanted to change the program around."

When new Penn State basketball guard Jalen Pickett entered the transfer portal this winter, it was clear from the onset that he was a priority for Micah Shrewsberry and the new Penn State coaching staff.





Pickett, a former MAAC player of the year, was one of the true gems in the transfer portal last offseason, and now he figures to be one of the leading names for the Nittany Lions in year one of Shrewsberry's tenure.

A senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining, Pickett explained this winter that Shrewsberry pitched him on a game that involves pace, and working Pickett through a variety of ball screen concepts. Generally, Shrewsberry wants Pickett to attack the rim and make plays.

"I think I'm a very good playmaker," Pickett said. "I think that's one of my biggest attributes. Being able to make plays for others, get others involved as well as playing the pick-and-roll and shooting the ball."

If Pickett can translate his game from Siena, where he was one of the best players in the MAAC throughout the first three seasons in his career, he could prove to be a floor general unlike what Penn State has fielded over the last several seasons.

Pickett averaged over six assists per game through the first two years of his career at Siena. Only three Nittany Lions have ever produced one season with six or more assists per game.

Tim Frazier did it in 2012, averaging 6.2 assists per game. Freddie Barnes posted 6.1 assists per game in 1992, and Tom Wilkinson had the same average in 1978.

"He can really pass the ball," Shrewsberry said of Pickett. "His vision as a playmaker is something that stood out to me when I was trying to recruit him...The thing that surprised me is how well he shoots it. He makes really tough shots."

Pickett shot 40.3 percent from the field last season, and 35.9 percent from three-point range — which would have been the second best shooting percentage from distance on last year's roster, behind only Myreon Jones.

Now, the task is to perform this way at the Big Ten level. At Big Ten Media Days last week, Shrewsberry expressed confidence that Pickett can do just that.

"He's going to be able to help us tremendously," Shrewsberry said.