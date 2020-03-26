Penn State head coach James Franklin joined media members via Zoom video conferencing this week to talk about how the Nittany Lions are handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of spring practice, plans for the future, and more. Check out the complete transcript - lightly edited for clarity - here: (Missed our notes package Wednesday? LINK)

Opening remarks: On a light note, I'd like to wish my daughter Addison, my youngest, it's her birthday today. She's 12 years old. Actually, both my daughters are 12 today because they're 11 months apart. So they're both 12. I'm glad everybody was able to get on. Obviously, this is crazy times for all of us. I want to start by wishing you and your families all the health and happiness during these tough times as possible. A couple points that I want to cover, and then we'll probably open it up to questions. But again, I hope you and your families are safe. I think you guys all heard about Mac Hippenhammer. This is a conversation we've had really for the last two years. We had the conversation last year as well. I knew we were trending in this direction and Mac has decided to focus on baseball. I had a really good conversation with Coach [Rob] Cooper about it and I think he's got a bright future and we're excited about his opportunities there. I want to encourage everybody out there to stay home, wash their hands, be diligent about those things, and obviously avoid as much contact with others as possible. I don't think any of us have ever expected anything like this or experienced anything like this. It's a scary time for all of us. And we want to make sure that we're doing everything we possibly can to flatten the curve. I want to give thanks to all the medical workers out there. I got a lot of friends and people out there that are having to go to work every single day to help people and make a difference with this virus. I want to thank all the medical workers out there across the country, and then obviously, specifically with our Hershey Children's Hospital and the Hershey Hospital overall that we're connected to at Penn State. I want to thank all the people out there, they're doing great work across the country. Obviously not having spring practice is the focus for our players. But obviously the magnitude of this is much more significant than that, obviously. You look at all the other sports that were in-season that got canceled. But this is much bigger than sports, obviously, this is something that the entire world is dealing with and sports obviously take a backseat to that. So it seems kind of strange to be talking about sports when we're dealing with such a more difficult challenge. And then probably the last couple things that I kind of wanted to mention about is just kind of how we're operating right now. And we're probably gonna [have] a lot of questions about that, but we're really embracing the technology. I think it's been good for our staff in a lot of ways in terms of embracing the technology. We're all over Zoom. We had a Zoom staff meeting this morning. We'll have a team meeting this afternoon. We've been having about one team meeting a week. I think at the last team meeting we had 157 people on it with staff and players and everything else. So it's been good. And then what I've been doing is been meeting with positions. So I'll go to the position meetings and get on the position meetings and talk to the guys and answer any questions they may have in smaller groups. And then we're trying to have at least one team meeting a week. And then the staff meet every other day and then again, trying to connect with our players and making sure they're in a good place, safe and taken care of. So it's been a scramble, it really has, but the staff has been awesome. We've sent workouts for our guys, whether they're bodyweight workouts if they have no weightlifting equipment in their house, or if they do have weightlifting equipment, knowing exactly what that is and setting a workout for them. Obviously everything with them being home at this time, is all optional for them to do, but you know, our guys are very motivated. I think we've done a great job there. And then obviously all the online classes and things like that, we're trying to support our guys with as well. I like to be planned and organized for everything that I possibly can be. I will admit this isn't something that we had a plan for.

From a practical standpoint, football-wise, what are the challenges of not having spring practice? And kind of looking forward, how hopeful are you that you're able to do some sort of workouts before the preseason gets here, knowing obviously that there are real-world issues involved, but from just a football standpoint, how important are those things? Franklin: They're very important. Obviously, they're magnified when you have coaching turnover and changes, for the position coaches to build relationships with our players and get a feel for how to coach them and how to work with them on the field. Every year we make adjustments to the defense, we make adjustments to the special teams, and then this year, obviously, they'll get with Coach [Kirk] Ciarrocca and sitting in a room for a month and taking the best things they did at Minnesota and the best things we did at Penn State and merging them. There's a lot of work to be done. We've been able to do a lot of this stuff remotely, but obviously, face-to-face time is important. And then being on the field, it's one thing to be able to know the playbook and it's one thing to have discussions, but you learn so much by going against your defense every single day in practice and vice versa. So it's challenging, there's no doubt about it. There's a lot of different proposals being thrown out there, whether it's a longer camp, whether it's extra hours during the summer that we're able to work with them. There's a lot of proposals right there, but obviously, right now, it's hard to even tell because we don't know how long we're going to be in this scenario. So, it's challenging. We've been having Zoom meetings, which I think have been been good, by position. And it's a way to connect with our guys... I've been adamant, I say this all the time, even when we're not in situations like this, that we better be spending time talking about things other than football. And now, that's obviously even more important. So I want to make sure even when we're having our Zoom meetings to go over spring installations and things like that, we should be spending some time making sure these guys are all right, their families are all right, and have an awareness of what's going on in their lives. As you guys know, my youngest daughter has sickle cell, which is an autoimmune disease. She's got the full-fledged disease. So it hits home for us, as I know it does for a lot of families. So we're very aware of that and trying to be sensitive. You've talked a lot about trying to cultivate the most competitive environment in college football. How does that sustain when everybody's scattered across the country? And what can guys do right now to put themselves in a good spot for position battles before they get back to campus? Franklin: Well, I think the biggest thing, the way I look at it is, we try to compete in everything we do. And right now we're in a challenging situation. And the reality is, the most successful people, and the most successful organizations, and the most successful teams are going to handle this challenge the best and come out of it the best. Are we going to be where we were before? No, but nobody else is as well. So, how are we handling this situation? The self-determination and drive to make sure we're doing everything we're supposed to do academically. Same thing, whether it's bodyweight workouts on your own. We're still competing with all the other top programs in the country and the best programs and the best individuals are going handle this adversity the best. And I would even like to try to even flip it in some ways and say, if handled the right way, we have an opportunity to learn from this, to grow from this, to learn some things about ourselves individually, to learn some things about ourselves as program, embracing the technology, all these different things that we have to do, and hopefully come out of this thing stronger and use this as an opportunity to learn and grow as a program. With a new offensive coordinator, are you having to install anything that the guys have literally never heard of before or seen before? And in that sense, is that any sort of a particular challenge to not have spring ball with Kirk? Franklin: The interesting thing is, we could give our playbook right now to Minnesota, and it does not look like Minnesota's playbook. And there's things that don't look like Penn State's playbook, because really, we have kind of merged it all. So there's probably only one new scheme that we haven't done before. There's some tweaks to things that we have done. But there's probably only one specific scheme that we're going to be running that's going to be a major part of our offense that we haven't run in the past. But there's also things that we're running that Kirk didn't run at Minnesota based on the blend. So it's, let's not call something the way we've always called it, because that's how you always called it at Minnesota, that's how we always called it at Penn State. Let's do what's the best thing for the system. Because I think that's an important thing that I learned is, all these things are great ideas, but you have to have a system and it has to fit together and they have to be complementary pieces. I remember being offensive coordinator, you'd go out and hire different coaches and they'd all come in with great idea, but those ideas have got to fit the scheme and they gotta be complementary pieces. So that's what we're doing. There's new stuff for our players, but there's also new stuff for Kirk. So we're kind of all working through it together to put together the best offense we can for Penn State. It's not Minnesota. It's not Penn State. It's a merge like we've talked about in the past. What do you think people can learn from this whole situation, whether it be disruption of their routine, maybe spending more time with the family, doing things differently? And how do you think young people might view this whole thing going forward? Franklin: Well, I think probably early on, specifically young people, probably a lot of people weren't taking this serious enough. You know, I'm not a politician, but there's part of me that would just love to lock the whole country down. All of it, because I think the sooner we do that, the quicker we can come out of this thing. But I think for all of us, whether it's young people, or whether it's middle aged, or whether it's the elderly, you know, this has kind of been, I think, a wake up call for all of us of how fragile it all is, and how careful we have to be. Again, I think the positives that can come out of this thing is, people being forced outside of their comfort zone and having to operate in a different way than they're used to operating. I'm not a sit in front of the computer for nine hours a day, but that's basically what I've been doing. Whether it's been, we typically have a conference call every single day with the AD. I have a separate conference call with my sport supervisor in Scott Sidwell. We will have team meetings. We're obviously FaceTiming recruits or on the tablets, going through the installs and the video. So I'm not typically a sit in front of the computer for nine hours straight type of guy, but that's how it's been. I think it's forcing a lot of people out of their normal comfort zone. Again, if it's approached the right way, then I think that we can learn from this and we can grow from this. One of the quotes that we used in our first team meeting with our players that I love, it's an Andy Grove quote, and the quote says, "Bad companies are destroyed by crisis. Good companies survive them. Great companies are improved by them." And obviously, we want to be in that category. So it's that fine line. We want to be sensitive to what's going on in our country, but we also have a responsibility to make sure we're doing everything we possibly can to make sure our guys are still getting a great education, even though that may be online, that they're still taking care of their bodies. We put so much hard work in that they don't want to lose that. And then also, obviously, when it comes to football specific activities and things like that, we got to come out of this and be able to hit the ground running. I just wanted to ask you how your staff members and players, how they've been so far through this and has anyone there tested positive for the coronavirus? Franklin: Yeah, Josh, as you can imagine, you know, I'm not going to answer you know, questions when it comes to you know, people's specific health. I don't even know if that's legal to do that. But you know, yeah, it's all over the map. When you got as many different people that we do in our organization and as many different backgrounds, this is challenging. This is challenging from a health perspective. This is challenging from a financial perspective. People are being hit from so many different angles and perspectives. We have players that have gone home and their and their families have taken their bedrooms and turned them into different things and they're sleeping on couches. There's so many different dynamics that have gone into this, and we want to be sensitive to all of them. So yeah, it's all over the map. We got some guys that are in State College, on campus. We got some guys that are in State College, in their own apartments. The great majority of our team is at home with families. But again, some guys have challenging situations there as well. So we're trying to be aware of all these different situations that we can and be sensitive to them and be as supportive as we possibly can within the NCAA rules. I'm just curious about from a recruiting perspective, has it changed much for you guys since you can still do a lot of what you just did in February with the dead period? And are you looking into doing anything potentially with virtual junior days or things like that? Franklin: Yeah, it's challenging. I think this has been more challenging for the Northeast schools than it is for most of the other schools in the country. Because if you look at it, for me, one of the big parts about the NCAA is to try to level the playing field as much as you possibly can. Some schools have have gotten done spring ball. Some people have gotten done half of spring ball. They've had junior days. For us, the way the calendar fell, one of the things that was really challenging is our players were home on spring break when this hit. So I wasn't even able to have a team meeting. A lot of our players didn't have their books with them. They weren't able to come back to campus. It's challenging. We weren't able to get recruits on campus like we normally are. Spring ball is a huge recruiting time for us, for them to come up, watch practice, interact with the coaches, all those types of things. So I think the Northeast schools, that spring ball is a little bit later, it's more challenging. I think it's one of the reasons why I think the Big Ten was so aggressive in the new recruiting rules that went into place last year with doing official visits in the spring and things like that, that we could get guys on campus when the weather was attractive and things like that. So it's a challenge, there's no doubt about it. Again, embracing the technology is the best thing we can do. FaceTimes are a big part of that. Virtual tours is something that we're going to have to do. I typically, we haven't done a whole lot of that. A lot of people have that built on their website. We haven't done that typically in the past because, to be honest with you, I think we had a great building and I don't necessarily want everybody to know what we have in our building. I know that's what we do. We steal ideas from other people that have put things in our building and things like that. So now, obviously we're in a different scenario, and we have to embrace that and we're gonna have to use it. But I think FaceTime is probably as big as anything with the recruits right now and finding ways to interact with them and they see your face. I actually think there's a part of this, even this conference that we're having right now, this conference call with everybody, even seeing your guys faces, it kind of gets us back into our normal routine. I think it's the same thing with our players. It's one thing to call a player. It's another thing to be able to get on whoop or FaceTime and be able to interact and smile and see each other. So I think there's value in all these things and we're just trying to embrace them as much as we possibly can to close ground on some of the schools that got further into spring ball and further into Junior days and things like that. Do you think that, a December signing period would even be realistic? Has there been conversations about maybe doing away with it this year, given everything that's going on? Franklin: Yeah, there's so many different scenarios out there and so many different proposals based on conferences, based on the NCAA. There's so many different proposals out there. I think it's hard to say anything right now when we don't know when this is going to end. But I think all options are on the table right now. What I want to make sure that we do is, before we just throw something out there and say something, that we've had enough discussion and dialogue with all the conferences, the commissioners, and I hope even specific campuses and coaches and things like that, because it's just not that simple. Even the discussion that we've had in extending guy's eligibility and giving people another year of eligibility. We threw that out there before we really talked it all through. People have limits on their roster sizes. How is that going to be affected? People have already signed recruiting classes. If you do this, this is going to impact your number of recruits. There's there's a lot of factors that go into this. So I just think that the point you brought up is a good one. But we just got to make sure that all these things are vetted and really well thought through because there's always unforeseen consequences to these decisions. A lot of coaches have been talking about how they're sending players workouts, body strength, etc. Can you give me some specifics as to how you get creative with say an offensive lineman who doesn't have the equipment he would have on the field or a receiver or a quarterback who doesn't have the space maybe in an apartment to try and make long throws. What are some other things that you guys are asking them to do besides push-up, sit-ups, etc? Franklin: Well, I think the first thing is, the reality is you can get a lot of work done with bodyweight workouts. You really can. So trying to embrace that as much as we can, trying to focus on the things that we can control and not the things that we can't and making sure our guys embrace them as much as possible. And then what we've tried to do is is really go through, our strength staff reached out to every single one of our players to find out what do they have. So it's not like we could just send the work out to the whole team. It was based on individuals. They may have a kettlebell or something like that in their house, but what do they have, and then be able to try to build the workout around that for them. Some guys live in an area where they have the ability to get out and run on a field or something like that. Again, I think we have to be careful of how much we're leaving the house. But we've tried to look at all those things. In terms of quarterbacks and receivers and throwing the ball and things like that, I don't really see where that fits with where we are as a program and where we are as a country with this virus right now. I think that needs to take the backseat for the time being. I mean, obviously, some people have more space in their home or more space in their basement or more space in their backyard that they're still able to do some things. I saw some of our offensive linemen working on pass sets in the front lawn and things like that. So there's some some of that. And then what we've also tried to do is look at like a backpack workout. So what I mean by that is, whether it's taking a duffel bag or whether it's taking a backpack and loading that up with sand or loading that up with rocks and being able to to do basically a bodyweight workout with whatever that backpack or that bag is able to hold. And then once we find out what that is, and if they have the ability to do that we can adjust the work out for that as well. So, it's challenging. But I think your point is a good one. It's very, very difficult based on on what people have at home and what position they play.

I know you have a lot of new coaches that are trying to get to know players, but I wanted to ask you the benefit you think of having there's a couple guys on your staff that have been with you at Penn State since you've been here. Brent Pry, Dwight Galt and Terry Smith. What's the benefit of having them around you in this difficult time and how much do you lean on them maybe to consult with or just for advice? Franklin: Yeah, I think overall, the consistency in the program is really important. It's more challenging than ever in college football. But having guys like Brent Pry, like you mentioned, who has been with me from the beginning and Dwight Galt, and then all my administrative staff as well, a bunch of the rest of the strength staff, and then Terry has been with us since day one at Penn State and being a Penn Stater, I think that helps, too. So yeah, there's tremendous value. I don't know if I would necessarily say in this circumstance that that value jumps out like it normally does. And what I mean by that is, typically I'm talking to Dwight Galt about his experience, talking to Brett Pry about his experiences, both with me and without me, Terry Smith the same thing. So this is a situation where, again, no one's ever experienced this before. And like I said, we're trying to plan for everything. I think you guys know, before the season starts, we have the practice models for all the bowl games, for all of them, set so any one that we could possibly go to, we try to be as organized as possible. This is not something that we could be organized for. And again, leaning on those guys is important and I still do that, but it's just different because no one's experienced this before. You're a guy who always seems to be in motion, always seems to have a lot of energy, on the move. How are you dealing with this, being confined more or less your house? And secondly, do you plan on doing or recording a PSA? Franklin: Yes. So it's different. It's different for me. I'm a guy, I'll work and watch film in my office and then get up and walk around the office. I'll sit in the offensive room, the defensive room, the recruiting staff. I'll stop down and see the guys in the training room or in the weight room or whatever it may be. So yeah, it's different. There's no doubt about it. I think the first couple days, my wife and kids were so happy to see me and about now, they're ready for me to go back to work. But right now, we're in a condo, and there's a weight room that me and my wife have tried to go down and use, but there's other people in the weight room. And we kind of got into an interesting deal the other day because we won't go into the weight room with other people in there. So I took the 25 pound weights and brought them up to our apartment because or the condo because we couldn't get in there. The guy was dominating the weight room for two hours a day. And then he left a nasty note in there. He said, Whoever stole the 25 pound weights, could you bring them back? So then I wrote a little note and said, well, could you stop dominating the weight room for three hours a day? So it's been different for all of us. There's no doubt about it. But you know, I think one of the things that I've tried to do is embrace it and on focus on the positives, and focus on the things that we can do to support the players and support the staff, embrace the technology as much as we possibly can, and then try to stay active. Whether that's me doing the bodyweight workout in my house, whether it's going on a walks with my wife, whatever it may be, trying to stay active as we possibly can with our kids. So we're just trying to embrace it all. I know the 11 freshmen arrived early on campus to kind of get a head start in their college careers. What to does this break kind of do for them psychologically with starting something and then having to take a break from it and then restart it at a later point? Franklin: It's interesting, because they obviously work really hard in high school to graduate early and try to get a head start on their college career and now they've lost a good portion of that. I do think the winter workouts, I do think the lifting, I do think that meetings have still been valuable for them and their adjustment period. But spring ball was a huge part of that. I think the other guys that weren't able to come early, in some ways are a little happy, because now they're not going to be as far behind those guys. I know Theo said something to me the other day because he came in with a pre-existing injury and wasn't going to be able to go this spring. And Theo's like, well, I'm kind of happy now because by the time we get back going, I'll be full go. So it's an interesting dynamic, there's no doubt about it. But again, so far, so good. I think our guys have done a pretty good job of keeping a big picture perspective on all this. And we've tried to kind of reinforce that in our meetings as well. We just want to be sensitive. There's some real challenges going on across the world, some real challenges going on in our country, whether that's health, whether that's financial, whatever it may be. And again, we want to be focused on those things. But yeah, for the freshmen that have only been there a couple weeks, and we're just starting to get adjusted and now were sent home, obviously, an interesting dynamic. As you've alluded to a few times, so it's hard to predict what next week is going to look like, let alone next month, however, in a really broad sense, given that your team is spread out, you're not participating in a traditional conditioning program, you haven't had your traditional practices in the spring, at what very general point again, this summer, do you believe that you'd have to have your team back on campus to be reasonably and comfortably prepared to begin the season as scheduled? Franklin: I think that's a great question. We actually just talked about that exact question this morning. So I'm having my sport scientists, my strength staff, the training staff, everybody getting together because the day before, I was having a conversation with our Athletic Director Sandy Barbour, and we had the same discussion. What is that? Is it 30 days? Is it 45 days? Is it 60 days? Is it 90 days? What is needed to make sure that we're going to be in good shape, that the players are going to be able to protect themselves and be able to go out and compete at a high level? And what does that look like? Literally, we just started that discussion yesterday. Me and the athletic director had another discussion this morning with my staff. I have my opinion. I wanted to hear what my strength staff thinks. I want to hear what my coaching staff thinks. The coordinators, and what they need from a time standpoint as well, offensive, defensive and special teams coordinator, as well as the strength staff, and as well as our training staff. Because a lot of this, we're talking about injury prevention as well. So I wish I had a specific answer for you, but we just started talking about that. Kind of to your point, we had already worked on about six different models. So if we were able to get back in a month, if we're able to get back in six weeks, if we were able to get back in two months, if we're able to get back... whatever the time period was, we started kind of breaking it out. What's this gonna look like for us a football perspective? I talked to the staff about it this morning. We usually get vacation time in the summer, I told the staff, I had a conversation with my wife, you probably need to have a conversation with your wife and start to prepare your family. There's a chance that we won't get any vacation time this summer because everything is just gonna be bumped back. So there's a lot of things to work through and I wish I had a specific answer for you, but we're literally just starting to really dig deep on that one. Has being around and having your routine completely flipped upside down, have you thought about how that has affected you? Has it affected you at all and being around family so much more, or not? Franklin: I would say, being around the family is always something that I try to maximize as much as I possibly can, even when times are crazy. So there's that fine line with me. And I tried to remind my whole staff about this today. In some ways, this is a blessing in disguise. I'm getting more time with my 12 year old daughters than I have in a long time. So I'm going to embrace that as much as I possibly can. There's also the fine line and a big discussion with my wife because whenever I'm home, I feel sometimes like I'm pulled in different directions, so if a recruit calls or one of the staff calls and I'm with my family. So I had a discussion with my wife about like, how this is going to go. Literally, if we're working remotely, yeah, I'm home, but I still got to put in a certain number of hours every single day to work. But what's great is, my daughter's can run in and give me a hug, and I can run out and have lunch with them or whatever it may be. So the time is great. It really is. The time is special. But it is different, and I think what I've learned is just having a discussion about what everybody's expectations are beforehand, I think is really important. Because if it's, Okay, everybody's home, and my wife and my kids have a certain expectation of what that's going to look like, and it's not, then I disappoint them and I never want to do that. So we've tried to have really good discussions about that. What's great now is every morning they wake up, they see me every night when they go to bed, they see me and that's not always the case during certain times of the year. As you guys know, I'm a positive guy and although this is a really challenging time, I'm trying to embrace it, I'm trying to focus on the things that we can control and not be frustrated by the things that we can't. And also finding some of the hidden gems in there. Embracing the technology, finding different ways to communicate with your players, the more time with your children, the more time with your wife. You know, I think all those things are positives. And again, because of my daughter's illness, we've been on lockdown from really the beginning. It's not something we've messed around with at all. We've been on total lock down. Obviously, you started thinking about the very real financial implications of this, especially given what you're trying to do with Lasch and especially given football's role as the breadwinner for all of athletics. Is it too early to think about that? Franklin: No. I mean, literally, those were conversations from day one. This is going to have a major impact. On some universities more than others. Obviously, if this continues to roll into the fall, it's gonna have significant impacts. I think everybody is aware of that. So it's been a lot of discussions with myself and my staff about that already to prepare them for that. Been a lot of conversations with me and Sandy. You know, I think in a perfect world, you know, we can like I said, we can lock this thing down, you know, over these next couple of weeks and months, and hopefully be able to get back to things similar to what they've been in the past, hopefully by summertime or late summertime. And you know, hopefully by the fall. Obviously if this goes into the fall, with the revenue that football brings in for Penn State or for the revenue that football brings in a lot of universities across the United States, that's going to be a whole other conversation. So yeah, we've had these conversations. And I think the other thing is the thing that that I think is been a positive as well as I think Penn State, our administration, not only athletic administration, but our administration for the university, President Barron and David gray and everybody involved, also understands the impact that this has on the community. The hotels, the businesses, the restaurants, the bars. This is this is this is a major, this is a major challenge. So number one is health and safety. And number two is making sure that we can do things, you know, from a financial responsibility from an economic perspective for our community for our state, and then specifically for our university as well.

