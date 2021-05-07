Penn State sits in a great position with Rivals100 cornerback Julian Humphrey, but as we inch closer and closer to June, interest from other parties is beginning to pick up.

After locking in his official visit to Penn State (June 18-20) in the beginning of April, Humphrey added a big offer the following week from Florida. Now, a handful of other top schools are hoping to get him on campus, and the interest mainly stems from the times he put up running track this spring.

“My best hand-timed 200 [meter] this year was a 20.88. My best laser time, which is what we consider official, was a 21.17, which is the third-fastest in the nation this year,” Humphrey said. “In the 100, I ran a hand-timed 10.27, which I put on my Twitter. My best laser time in the 100 is a 10.43.”

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial