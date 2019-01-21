"Starting this season, fans will be required to enter the game day traffic pattern, and travel to their specific Beaver Stadium lot, from one of four traffic zones that have been created (North, South, East and West). All parking permits will have zone and lot specific driving direction instructions," the press release states.

As a result, Penn State announced in November a series of new procedures that would go into effect for the 2019 season including four traffic zones, and changed parking lot names and numbers.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour heard, via individual feedback as well as through media members as recently as the Citrus Bowl, about concerns for football parking and traffic.

Now, Penn State and its athletic department would like to hear more.

Announced Monday afternoon, Penn State will hold two town halls at Beaver Stadium with concerned parties on Saturday, Jan. 26, and Friday, Feb. 2. Details for the meetings are as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 26 in Beaver Stadium media room

1:30-2:30 p.m. – Preferred/Reserved Season Parking holders

2:35-3:35 p.m. – General Season Parking holders (formerly Yellow)

Friday, Feb. 1 in Beaver Stadium media room

4:00-5:00 p.m. – Preferred/Reserved Season Parking holders

5:05-6:05 p.m. – General Season Parking holders (formerly Yellow)

Having needed to change parking procedures for general parkers as well as those with season individual passes in six games through the past three seasons, Barbour addressed some of the challenges that exist with Penn State's current infrastructure.

“Nobody wants more for our fans to continue to have the best environment and the best game-day situation in the world. We've got the best tailgating that there is, and it's part of the passion,” said Barbour. “The weather, there's not much we can do about it. I'd like to be able to call somebody up and say ‘Please don't make it rain on these seven Saturdays, or cold, or anything else.’

“Not ideal, I totally understand, but in terms of the tools in our toolkit and our ability to take care of our fans, those are the things we can do. There probably are a small number of lots that we can make some improvements to so they won't be as impacted by weather and we will look at doing those things. And we'll continue to listen to suggestions. We'll continue to see what tools we do have available to us. But we've got a lot of constraints both from a weather standpoint that we don't control and then obviously from the parking resources that we do have, we have some constraints about what we can do to improve those lots.”