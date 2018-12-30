“Over my 23 years of doing this,” Franklin added, there have been opportunities to “steal from people, different ideas that I thought were good and things that I would do differently. Then in my eight years as a head coach, same thing – learning from things we’ve done well in the past and things we can improve on.”

“I think we do a pretty good job of balancing," he said. "I've worked for people where it's not [balanced]. I’ve literally gotten off a plane, never [stopping at] the hotel, and gone straight to practice and done two-a-days at a bowl. I tell the players that, and they look at me like I have eight heads, but I did that. I’ve also gotten beat pretty badly because I think we were worn out by the time the game came.

James Franklin has worked at a lot of schools and been to a lot of bowl games in his two-plus decades as a college football coach. He’s learned a few things along the way, and one of those things has been to meticulously calibrate the amount of work he asks of his coaches and players in December. If you lose your sense of purpose once the regimentation of the regular season gives way to the more relaxed vibe one finds at just about any bowl site, it will probably show on game day. On the other hand, if you over-prepare, that will probably show, too. Consequently, a big part of his job this past month has been to make sure that he and his staff haven't been going to either extreme.

In his four previous seasons at Penn State, that continuous drive for improvement produced two bowl wins and two losses, with all of those games decided by a touchdown or less. Since Franklin’s arrival, the Lions have scored 132 postseason points and allowed 134.



And now comes the latest test, a Jan. 1 matchup with Kentucky, an up-and-coming program that is enjoying its best season in more than four decades. The Wildcats feature one of the best players in the country in defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen, along with one of the most productive running backs in Kentucky history in Benny Snell Jr. Those two standouts will soon be launching NFL careers, with Allen set to wrap up his senior season in Orlando and Snell having already declared that he will forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the draft. But both have said they plan to play against Penn State in hope of bringing Kentucky its first 10-win season since 1977.

In addition to the challenges posed by the Wildcats, who allowed only 16.3 points per game during the regular season to rank eighth in the Football Bowl Subdivision, there are the usual array of bowl-related distractions: the theme park trips and photo ops and of course all that post-practice downtime in a warm-weather city far from home.

“It’s not strictly a business trip,” Franklin said. “It needs to be a balance of both. We talk all the time about having a mature football team, and I want them to enjoy this. This is a great experience, and they have to be able to balance both. When it’s time to enjoy themselves and have fun, go do that. When it’s time to be in meetings and be at practice, we have to be able to do those things as well.”

Except for the true freshmen, all of the players on Penn State’s current roster have experienced at least one bowl victory, as the Lions defeated Washington in the Fiesta Bowl last season. That’s not the case at Kentucky, where none of the players on the current team have won a bowl game while with the Wildcats. Last year’s 24-23 loss to Northwestern in the Music City Bowl was especially heartbreaking, as it was decided by a missed two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter.

“Our players are very aware and proud of the things they’ve done,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “We’re [also] very aware of the things we haven’t done. They respect and appreciate the good things they’ve done. They’ve invested a lot, and they work extremely hard, and they have [worked hard] for a long time.”

No matter what happens in the Citrus Bowl, this year’s Wildcats already own the distinction of having produced one of the best players in the program’s history. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Allen has been a pocket-crushing force for Kentucky, leading the SEC in sacks with 14 and in tackles for loss with 18.5. Before the Wildcats faced Louisville in November, interim Cardinals coach Lorenzo Ward compared Allen to former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Jadeveon Clowney. Said Ward, “He can destroy an offense. … He’s as good against the run as he is against the pass. He’s a complete player. I think this young man will definitely be a potential high draft pick, and he’s showing it.”

Allen, who earlier this month received the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award and also was named a first-team All-American, could well turn out to be a top-three pick if the latest batch of online mock drafts are any indication. There was some talk that he might sit out the Citrus Bowl to avoid the risk of injury, but he ended that speculation on Dec. 7, announcing on Twitter that “we have unfinished business and my teammates and I plan to bring the Citrus Bowl trophy back to Lexington.”

Snell followed suit on Dec. 14 when he revealed his intention to play in the game. “Whatever I start, I make sure I finish,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “I’ve got one more chance to wear that uniform. You bet I’ll make it count.”

Thanks in large part to Allen, Snell and another first-team All-SEC choice, offensive guard Bunchy Stallings, the Wildcats enter the Citrus Bowl with a chance to put together only the third 10-win season in the program’s history. If they were to do that by beating one of the sport’s most historically successful programs, it would only add luster to the accomplishment, Stoops said.

“We have a lot of respect for Penn State and their history,” he said, “but it’s also about us playing in this game – guys who want to play and want to win. … Our players are motivated to go try to get a victory.”

The Lions, meanwhile, will be going for their third season of 10 or more wins in the past three years. They have an illustrious postseason history, with 29 victories in 48 bowl appearances and will be looking for a second bowl win over Kentucky, having previously defeated the Wildcats in the 1999 Outback Bowl. A big part of their effort will be to make sure that players are making the best use of their time in Florida.

“We have to balance it,” Franklin said. “I want them to enjoy Orlando. I want them to enjoy the bowl experience. I want to limit distractions, and then when it’s time to work, it’s time to work. We talk about that a lot. I expect our guys to do a good job with that.”