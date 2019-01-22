Announcing his transfer to Southern Miss, the Penn State graduate intends to finish his playing career with a comeback bid for the Golden Eagles, he said via statement on Twitter.

Just as he had through each of the prior 11 games, and would again for the Nittany Lions' Citrus Bowl appearance, the veteran was sidelined due to medical retirement stemming from an injury sustained early in the 2017 season.

The statement reads:

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for all of the blessings in my life and the blessings to come. I've been through so much but I'm a firm believer that God gives the hardest battles to his toughest soldiers. I want to thank my family for being there for me at all times and loving me unconditionally. I want to thank Coach Franklin and the Penn State staff once again for the opportunity of a lifetime at a great university where I was able to get my degree and change the direction of my family.

"Lastly, I want to thank every person who supported me through my Penn State career. After a whole lot of prayer and conversations with the ones closest to me, I have decided to play my last year of eligibility at The University of Southern Mississippi! Thank you"

Injured in Penn State's 56-0 win against Georgia State in September 2017, Brown was forced off the field on a cart with a right knee injury and into a mentorship role among the other younger Nittany Lion defensive ends for the rest of his career. He would not play again at Penn State but, according to his teammates, would continue to have an impact along with that of Ryan Buchholz, who also had to endure a medical retirement from football before the start of the 2018 season.

"They've been a big help, especially for me, too. They just see different things, and they're just another set of eyes. And they still are in every meeting, at practice. They travel with us," said Shareef Miller. "They're great to have around, especially for the young guys, too, because they got a lot of game experience. So they can just share that with the younger guys in the room."

One of those younger guys, Yetur Gross-Matos, relayed just how much of an influence Brown has had.

"Torrence was my assigned big brother when I first got here, and he’s been a mentor to me on and off the field since day one," said Gross-Matos on Senior Day. "To go out there and really just play for those guys — it was an incredible experience."

Beginning his playing career in 2015, Brown accumulated 11 tackles in his debut including 5.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks, and followed it up in 2016 with appearances in all 14 games, making 33 tackles, 6.0 TFL and 0.5 sacks.