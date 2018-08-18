Exiting Penn State's game against Georgia State in 2017 on a stretcher and a medical cart, defensive end Torrence Brown suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Within a week, teammate Shareef Miller was wearing Brown's number at Iowa in honor of the hurt Nittany Lion, noting only that Brown had been lost for the season.

Saturday, Brown at last offered his insight into the seriousness of the injury and its impact on his career moving forward, announcing his retirement from playing the game of football. "Due to multiple injuries and surgeries," he said via Twitter, "my career at Penn State has come to an end."