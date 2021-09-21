Top-ranked Pennsylvania prospect Ta'Mere Robinson raves about White Out

Penn State hosted a handful of Pennsylvania’s top up-and-coming prospects this past weekend for the White Out game, and that list included the top overall rated player in the state for the Class of 2023 in Ta’Mere Robinson. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker from Brashear High School in Pittsburgh, Robinson has been no stranger to Penn State over the years. He’s also no stranger to the White Out experience inside Beaver Stadium, as he was one of just a few 2023 players in attendance for the last White Out game against Michigan in 2019. He said this past weekend’s experience was even better than the last.

“Happy Valley was amazing [Saturday night],” Robinson said “I honestly had an even better experience than I had in 2019 when I came to the one against Michigan. The atmosphere is just amazing and unmatched. The whole energy at PSU is unmatched, from the coaches to the players to the fans. "What fires me up is that the energy is always there. It never dies down, not even for a second. The crowd is always hyped and I never see any selfishness going on between the players.” That was Robinson's third visit to Penn State since the dead period ended in June. He came for a junior day on June 5 and then again for the Lasch Bash Barbecue at the end of July. Despite all the top prospects in attendance Saturday night - Penn State hosted more than 50 uncommitted players who hold a scholarship offer, as well as nearly all of its committed players - Robinson said that multiple members of the staff found time to meet with him before the game. “I spoke with Coach [Brent] Pry, Coach Terry [Smith] and Coach [James] Franklin," he said. "They all said they want me to be a Lion and Coach Pry really wants to coach me up and get me to the pros like his other linebackers. Coach Franklin really speaks on how much he wants me to be a part of the family at Penn State.” Robinson said he also enjoyed spending time with some of the other top prospects who were in attendance. In fact, one of his close friends, Chartiers Valley cornerback Lamont Payne, committed to the Nittany Lions before the game. He said he knew Payne was thinking about making the move earlier this month.

“I was with Rodney [Gallagher], Lamont, Josiah [Trotter], plus my boys I came up with," Robinson said. "We all just talked about how great PSU was and how the atmosphere was lit. I feel [Lamont] is true to his commitment. He told me like two weeks ago that he was going to commit at the game." Regarding his talk with Payne a few weeks prior, Robinson added, “Actually, I didn’t just say ‘let’s go bro, I’m proud of you,’ or anything like that. I actually questioned him and asked him if he was sure he wanted to do it so early and if he was sure it was what he wanted to do. Not against Penn State or anything, just because it’s early. We talked for about 20 minutes and he had a complete answer for everything I asked him. That’s when I knew this was right for him.” Robinson took unofficial visits to Pitt and Ohio State earlier this season. It feels as if the Buckeyes, along with Michigan and Notre Dame, are likely Penn State’s top competitors currently. He would like to visit Clemson, Michigan and Notre Dame before the end of the season, and could very well return to Penn State at some point in October or November. Through the first three games this season, Robinson had totaled 18 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble. In addition to being the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania for his class, the four-star ranks 59th nationally and sixth at the outside linebacker position.