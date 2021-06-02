Top-Ranked 2022 punter Alex Bacchetta explains Penn State commitment

Penn State earned a commitment last week from Alex Bacchetta, the top-ranked punter in the class of 2022 by Kohl's Kicking. Bacchetta, a Georgia native, said he's been familiar with Penn State and what it offers for a long time, but his decision was based on something simple. "I'd say the number one thing that attracted me in the first place was the relationships the coaches form with their recruits," Bacchetta said by phone on Tuesday. "I mean, coach [James] Franklin, I've talked to him at least 15 times, maybe 20 times now. And I still do after I committed."

Bacchetta was named the top-ranked punter in the country by Kohl's Kicking.

Among the top priorities for Bacchetta as he weighed his options was each school's ability to illustrate the value it places on special teams. Bacchetta wanted to know how much emphasis was placed on special teams in practice, how much competition would be available, and, generally, how much respect specialists received from their coaches and their teammates. To him, Penn State met all of those benchmarks. "Do they treat you and your family, your parents, the same as they would treat the five-star quarterback? That says a lot," he said. "That's a prime example of Penn State. They treat you special. It's just the same as offensive and defensive players. So that's the main thing that will catch my eye."