Top-Ranked 2022 punter Alex Bacchetta explains Penn State commitment
Penn State earned a commitment last week from Alex Bacchetta, the top-ranked punter in the class of 2022 by Kohl's Kicking.
Bacchetta, a Georgia native, said he's been familiar with Penn State and what it offers for a long time, but his decision was based on something simple.
"I'd say the number one thing that attracted me in the first place was the relationships the coaches form with their recruits," Bacchetta said by phone on Tuesday. "I mean, coach [James] Franklin, I've talked to him at least 15 times, maybe 20 times now. And I still do after I committed."
Among the top priorities for Bacchetta as he weighed his options was each school's ability to illustrate the value it places on special teams.
Bacchetta wanted to know how much emphasis was placed on special teams in practice, how much competition would be available, and, generally, how much respect specialists received from their coaches and their teammates.
To him, Penn State met all of those benchmarks.
"Do they treat you and your family, your parents, the same as they would treat the five-star quarterback? That says a lot," he said. "That's a prime example of Penn State. They treat you special. It's just the same as offensive and defensive players. So that's the main thing that will catch my eye."
Bacchetta has also formed a positive relationship with Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig, who Bacchetta called an honest and likable guy.
"At the same time, he takes his job very seriously, and he puts a lot of time into it," Bacchetta said. "That's something that I respect. If you look at the guys he's developed in the past, it kind of turns you onto his coaching style."
One of those guys is former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin, whose career at Penn State was finishing while Lorig's was beginning.
Like Bacchetta, Gillikin attended Westminster in Atlanta. He was able to answer some of Bacchetta's questions about Penn State and other topics.
"We train together a lot when he's in town," Bacchetta said. "He's a very generous person. Very talented punter, too. We formed a pretty good relationship in the past, and hopefully, it'll continue to grow."
Penn State recruited Bacchetta primarily as a punter, but he has some other skills in his locker, too, he said.
He'll be trotting out for field goals and for kickoffs at Westminster this fall.
"I definitely invest a lot of time in kickoffs, just like punts," he said. "I do invest time in field goals too. I think my main priorities are punting, kickoff and holding. At least, those are the main things I want to compete for as soon as I get up to Penn State. I would consider myself a combo."
