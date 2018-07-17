Already among the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy, the Nittany Lions' signal-caller earned a watch list spot for the Maxwell Award Monday, then followed it Tuesday with a place on the Davey O'Brien Award preseason watch list. The honor is awarded annually to college football's best quarterback.

McSorley is included among 25 other quarterbacks named to the award's preseason watch list. They include: Jake Bentley, Jake Browning, Kelly Bryant, Mason Fine, Ryan Finley, Nick Fitzgerald, Andrew Ford, Jake Fromm, Will Grier, Justice Hansen, Justin Herbert, Alex Hornibrook, Jalen Hurts, Tyree Jackson, Daniel Jones, Kyle Kempt, Brian Lewerke, Drew Lock, McKenzie Milton, Nathan Rourke, Brett Rypien, Jarrett Stidham, Brent Stockstill, Khalil Tate and Manny Wilkins.

A semifinalist for the award in 2017, McSorley will look to build on his performances in each of the last two seasons, guiding the Nittany Lions first to a Big Ten Championship and a Rose Bowl berth as a sophomore, then to a Fiesta Bowl win a season ago.