With camps across the country cancelled this spring and in-person evaluations currently on hold, Rivals released a limited update to its Class of 2021 Rivals250 Tuesday. Throughout February and early March, Rivals hosted camps in California, Florida, Louisiana and Texas, as well as multiple non-affiliated events. That was all put on hold March 12. Because of that, only about 15 percent of the players within the Rivals250 moved up in this latest update, almost all of whom live down south or on the west coast, where camps and evaluations had already began. Ask Farrell: How was this Rankings Update Different?

Penn State football commit Landon Tengwall remains the highest-ranked player in the class at No. 29 overall.

Penn State Offers Within Rivals250