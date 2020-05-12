Top Penn State Prospects Make Latest Rivals250
With camps across the country cancelled this spring and in-person evaluations currently on hold, Rivals released a limited update to its Class of 2021 Rivals250 Tuesday. Throughout February and early March, Rivals hosted camps in California, Florida, Louisiana and Texas, as well as multiple non-affiliated events. That was all put on hold March 12.
Because of that, only about 15 percent of the players within the Rivals250 moved up in this latest update, almost all of whom live down south or on the west coast, where camps and evaluations had already began.
Updated: Complete Class of 2021 Rivals250
As for the prospects that Penn State is pursuing, the Nittany Lions now have just three players inside the Rivals250. Offensive lineman Landon Tengwall remains the highest-ranked commitment at No. 29 overall. Quarterback Christian Veilleux sits at No. 190, while safety Zakee Wheatley sits at No. 246. Safety Jaylen Reed ultimately fell out of the Rivals250, but remains a 5.8 four-star.
Of those that haven't yet committed, cornerback Tony Grimes is the highest-ranked prospect for the staff. The Virginia Beach, Va., native remained at No. 13 overall. Other prospects that stayed within the top 100 include offensive tackles Tristian Leigh, Nolan Rucci and Rayshaun Benny, offensive guard Rocco Spindler, running back Donovan Edwards, wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., tight end Moliki Matavao and safety Derrick Davis.
Below is every uncommitted prospect within the Rivals250 that holds a scholarship offer from the Nittany Lions. Those in bold have either previously visited University Park or have the Lions among their top schools.
Penn State Offers Within Rivals250
1) DE Korey Foreman (No Change)
2) OL Amarius Mims (No Change)
3) QB Caleb Williams (No Change)
4) DE J.T. Tuimoloau (No Change)
6) OL Maason Smith (No Change)
11) WR Emeka Egbuka (No Change)
13) CB Tony Grimes (No Change)
17) CB Corey Collier (Down 3 spots from No. 14)
20) Saf. James Williams (Down 2 spots from No. 18)
27) DL Monkell Goodwine (Down 2 spots from No. 25)
28) OL Tristan Leigh (Down 2 spots from No. 26)
29) OL Landon Tengwall (Down 2 spots from No. 27)
30) DT Payton Page (Down 2 spots from No. 28)
31) DT Damon Payne (Down 2 sports from No. 29)
36) OL Nolan Rucci (Down 2 spots from No. 34)
37) LB Barrett Carter (Down two spots from No. 35)
40) TE Hudson Wolfe (Down 2 spots from No. 40)
44) DT Tywone Malone (Down 3 spots from No. 41)
48) Ath. Ga’Quincy McKinstry (Down two spots from No. 46)
53) WR Dont’e Thornton Jr. (Down 1 spot from No. 52)
56) OL Rocco Spindler (Down 1 spot from No. 55)
59) OL Kingsley Suamataia (Up 39 spots from No. 98)
61) RB Donovan Edwards (Down 2 spots from No. 59)
62) TE Thomas Fidone (Down 2 spots from No. 60)
63) CB Jason Marshall (Down 2 spots from No. 61)
65) OL Drew Kendall (Down 2 spots from No. 63)
66) CB Latrell McCutchin (Down 2 spots from No. 64)
69) RB LJ Johnson (Down 2 spots from No. 67)
73) WR Deion Colzie (Down 2 spots from No. 71)
75) OL JC Latham (Down 2 spots from No. 73)
81) Saf. Derrick Davis (Down 3 spots from No. 78)
82) DT Elliot Donald (Down 3 spots from No. 79)
83) LB Junior Colson (Down 3 spots from No. 80)
84) TE Moliki Matavao (Down 3 spots from No. 81)
85) LB Smael Mondon (Down 3 spots from No. 82)
86) OL Rayshaun Benny (Down 3 spots from No. 83)
91) QB Miller Moss (Down 1 spot from No. 90)
95) CB Isaiah Johnson (Down 1 spot from No. 94)
98) DE TJ Bollers (Down 1 spot from No. 97)
100) Ath. Ceyair Wright (Up 19 spots from No. 119)
104) DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (No change)
106) TE Brock Bowers (No change)
112) Saf. JD Coffey (No change)
113) DL Aaron Armitage (No change)
123) DT George Rooks (No Change)
124) WR Troy Stellato (Up 52 spots from No. 176)
128) DE Jahvaree Ritzie (Down 3 spots from No. 125)
133) DE Naquan Brown (Down 6 spots from No. 127)
135) LB Dallas Turner (New to Rivals250)
145) LB Jonathan Flowe (Down 15 spots from No. 130)
146) WR Micah Crowell (Down 25 spots from No. 121)
147) WR Romello Brinson (Up 17 spots from No. 164)
153) TE Terrance Ferguson (Down 9 spots from No. 144)
157) CB Hunter Washington (Down 9 spots from No. 148)
158) OL Jager Burton (Down 9 spots from No. 149)
163) OL Garrett Dellinger (Down 8 spots from No. 155)
165) LB Yanni Karlaftis (Down 8 spots from No. 157)
169) WR Yulkeith Brown Jr. (Up 43 spots from No. 212)
176) CB Nyland Green (Down 7 spots from No. 169)
187) WR Jalil Farooq (Down 3 spots from No. 184)
188) OL Noah Josey (Down 2 spots from No. 186)
190) QB Christian Veilleux (Down 1 spot from No. 189)
195) Ath. Jaylin Smith (New to Rivals250)
196) DE Jabari Ishmael (Down 5 spots from No. 191)
200) Ath. Charles Montgomery (Down 23 spots from No. 177)
201) DE Bryce Langston (Down 7 spots from No. 194)
203) Ath. Xavian Sorey (Down 24 spots from No. 179)
209) Ath. Terrion Arnold (New to Rivals250)
211) LB Clayton Smith (Down 8 spots from No. 203)
212) Ath. Ahmari Harvey (Down 25 spots from No. 187)
222) DE Kyran Montgomery (Down 7 spots from No. 215)
225) Saf. Khari Gee (Down 7 spots from No. 218)
226) LB Jamari Buddin (Down 7 spots from No. 219)
227) LB Jeremiah Williams (Down 7 spots from No. 220)
231) RB Amari Daniels (Down 63 spots from No. 168)
233) RB Byron Cardwell (New to Rivals250)
234) WR Michael Jackson (New to Rivals250)
237) OL Joshua Simmons (Down 10 spots from No. 227)
246) Saf. Zakee Wheatley (Down 9 spots from No. 237)
*******
Not a subscriber? Join us with our FREE 30-day premium trial.
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98
• Like us on Facebook