The 2022 Wisconsin safety is tentatively planning to announce a commitment on Jan. 20. Wisconsin and Iowa are the two favorites and Allen has visited both Big Ten schools a good bit this fall. The Badgers are giving him priority treatment, so there’s a reason to believe Allen stays in-state. However, Notre Dame, Clemson and Alabama have all started to show some interest, which may lead Allen to postpone any decisions. -- Spiegelman

Texas 2022 cornerback Bryce Anderson showed up to the National Combine decked out in LSU gear and he has been enjoying his first few months as a Tigers commitment. He says as long as Coach Ed Orgeron and Corey Raymond are in Baton Rouge, then that’s where he’ll be. Texas, Texas A&M, TCU and Alabama have been in touch, but he is not going to visit other schools unless there’s attrition at LSU. - Spiegelman

LSU is the leader for Blue, but the Tigers have not offered yet. If and when that happens, LSU could absolutely be the team to beat as the Houston (Texas) Klein Cain 2022 running back talked highly of his relationship with the staff and the job the Tigers have done producing elite players at his position. Texas is also high for Blue, especially because he likes position coach Stan Drayton so much. Oklahoma State has also caught his attention. - Gorney

Iowa State is a top school for Bollers, who said he loves coach Matt Campbell and that staff and the Cyclones are coming after him as hard as any school. That is definitely a program to watch, but Bollers said if Campbell were to take another job that would not bode well for Iowa State in his recruitment. Wisconsin is definitely another top program as many others are showing a ton of interest for the four-star defensive end. - Gorney

Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan and Kansas State are the four schools that have piqued Fidone’s interest so far as he’s developing relationships with coaching staffs across the country. The four-star tight end loves how the Hawkeyes use and develop players at his position and Nebraska also stands out as he sees himself as a helpful piece in turning around that program. Notre Dame, Penn State and others are showing interest. - Gorney

The 2021 running back is very high on Baylor, who is pushing for an early commitment from the power back. However, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M are all showing a high level of interest and could be close to offering after springtime evaluations. Should Texas or Texas A&M elect to offer, it would not be surprising to see Hale choose to stay close to home. - Spiegelman

Tygee Hill (Rivals.com)

LSU, Miami and Alabama were the three programs mentioned by Hill, who said the coaching staff and the “culture reset” in Baton Rouge really stand out to him. He is intrigued by Miami but needs to learn more about the Hurricanes and the history and tradition - along with the possibility of playing for Nick Saban - stand out most about Alabama. The 2022 defensive tackle could also visit Clemson for its summer camp but the Tigers, Hurricanes and Crimson Tide stand out most. - Gorney

The 2022 quarterback has been in contact with Mississippi State, LSU and Nebraska a bit, and said he plans to reconnect with the Alabama staff in the spring and possibly return to T-Town in the summer. Howard, an LSU legacy, has been very impressed with the Tigers’ offense this season and has strong early connections with the Nebraska and State coaches, too, but is in no rush for visits or decisions anytime soon. - Spiegelman

Indiana and Baylor were the first two Power 5 offers to arrive for Humphrey, a Houston-area defensive back. Humphrey made a few visits up to Baylor already and has a very high opinion of the coaching staff and wants to return in the spring. Additionally, the 2022 defensive back plans to make junior day trips to TCU and LSU, two schools that are showing a lot of interest. -- Spiegelman

Class of 2022 quarterback Reheim Jeter continues to be a prime target for in-state school South Carolina and he’s very excited about the possibility of how the offense will look under new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Jeter has been a regular on campus over the past few months and will be back again soon. Georgia is also a major factor in Jeter’s recruitment, as is Virginia Tech. Those three programs figure to be locked in a battle for a while as Jeter isn’t close to making a commitment. -- Wommack

Tristan Leigh (Rivals.com)

Penn State continues to be near the top of the list for Rivals250 offensive lineman Tristan Leigh, but the recent dismissal of offensive line coach Matt Limegrover has Leigh curious about who will replace him. In the meantime, he continues to talk with assistant Tyler Bowen and will be back on campus again soon. Clemson is also in the mix, with Leigh worked to receive a coveted offer from the Tigers. He will be on campus later this month and is confident an offer is coming his way. If and when it does, it could shape up the pecking at the top of his list. -- Wommack

The 2022 defensive lineman out of Arizona has an early offer from Arizona State and he is high on the Sun Devils right now. He’s camped there and visited for games and has a strong bond early on with the entire staff, including Coach Herm Edwards. Notre Dame is also in touch and invited him to a junior day in January. Arizona and UCLA are also keeping tabs on the sophomore.-- Spiegelman

Louisville and Mississippi State have emerged as the favorites for the three-star wide receiver from Comeaux, La.. He says he has to visit both of those schools this spring, but is not close to a decision and wants to see if new offers and interests come through in the spring. - Spiegelman

LSU was the offer that caught Owens’ attention and he quickly visited for the showdown against Auburn in October. Owens sat down with Orgeron and plans to get back this spring. Texas, Texas A&M, North Carolina and Baylor are also showing interest in the 2023 running back and he has junior days trips planned to each of those schools this spring. - Spiegelman

Destyn Pazon

LSU and Alabama are recruiting the Rivals250 wide receiver from New Orleans the hardest. Pazon is eyeing a commitment sometime in March and has junior day trips to both Baton Rouge and Tuscaloosa already scheduled. Pazon is also hearing from Florida State a good bit and intends to visit out West to USC and Oregon before his commitment. -- Spiegelman

LSU remains in a very good spot for the Rivals100 cornerback from Lafayette Christian Academy. Clemson has yet to offer, but defensive backs coach Mike Reed has been in touch quite a bit throughout his junior season. The same goes for Notre Dame. Ryan plans to make visits to all of those schools, as well as Alabama, and make a decision at the 2021 All-American Bowl. - Spiegelman

Penn State is the clear leader for the 2022 wide receiver who said the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff wants to use him in a similar way to K.J. Hamler. That’s definitely a big deal to Saunders, who said West Virginia, Indiana and Purdue are also coming after him. An Ohio State offer would be big but the Buckeyes have been slow to recruit him so far. - Gorney

One of the best-looking prospects to come through the hotel was Skinner, who has early offers from South Carolina and Virginia Tech so far. The 2022 receiver has developed a strong bond with coach Will Muschamp and his staff early on but Skinner said he also loves the Hokies. If Clemson offers, though, Skinner said he could shut down his recruitment because that’s the dream offer. - Gorney

An early commit to Purdue, Terrell said once he stepped on campus and hung around the coaching staff he knew it was the right program for him. He made the pledge early in his junior season and Terrell said he loves the Boilermakers’ offense and how they’ve developed Rondale Moore and David Bell in recent years. Michigan State, Indiana, Notre Dame and others are showing interest. - Gorney