 Top 40 prospect Nolan Rucci gives the latest on his recruitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 08:42:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 40 prospect Nolan Rucci gives the latest on his recruitment

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Count Nolan Rucci among those prospects that have had to change their recruiting process because of the pandemic and recruiting dead period. The Top 40 offensive tackle from Lititz (Pa.) Warwick wanted to take a lot of visits this spring and summer before committing prior to his senior season. Those visit plans have gone out the window and it is looks less and less likely a commitment comes before his senior year.

With Wisconsin, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Penn State, and Notre Dame still in the running for his commitment, Rucci provided an update on what the rest of his recruiting process looks like, where it is going, and which teams he’s been staying in touch with.

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022: Top 100

MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}