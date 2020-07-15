Top 40 prospect Nolan Rucci gives the latest on his recruitment
Count Nolan Rucci among those prospects that have had to change their recruiting process because of the pandemic and recruiting dead period. The Top 40 offensive tackle from Lititz (Pa.) Warwick wanted to take a lot of visits this spring and summer before committing prior to his senior season. Those visit plans have gone out the window and it is looks less and less likely a commitment comes before his senior year.
With Wisconsin, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Penn State, and Notre Dame still in the running for his commitment, Rucci provided an update on what the rest of his recruiting process looks like, where it is going, and which teams he’s been staying in touch with.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
